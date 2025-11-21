LSU Suffers Straight-Set Loss to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU bows out of the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament in the first round after falling to Ole Miss 3-0 (13-25, 13-25, 18-25) on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

LSU moves to 13-14 this season, and Ole Miss advances to the second round of the tournament with a 13-14 record.

The Rebels avenged their five-set loss to the Tigers earlier this month and picked up their first win over LSU in the SEC Tournament. LSU was held to a season-low .068 hitting percentage on 19 kills and had five team blocks. Ole Miss hit .370 in the match on 46 kills, landed six aces and totaled three blocks. The Rebels finished the match with an impressive 84.8 percent sideout percentage.

Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with eight kills and a block, and concludes the 2025 season with 503 kills, the second-most kills in program history in the rally-scoring era (Kyna Washington, 507 kills, 2007). Senior outside hitter Nia Washington followed with six kills, and freshman right side Camryn Jeffery had four kills and a match-high four blocks, including one solo block.

Junior setter Lauren Brooker had 13 assists, and sophomore libero led the back row with eight digs.

Set 1

Ole Miss built a 10-5 lead thanks to a 5-1 run that forced an early LSU timeout. The Rebels pushed their lead to eight at 15-7 and pressured the Tigers into using their final timeout with a 19-9 lead. Ole Miss went on to cruise to a 25-13 win.

Set 2

LSU trailed 12-8 and went into the media timeout facing a 15-10 deficit. The Tigers called for time down 18-10. Ole Miss stretched its lead to double figures and took a 2-0 match lead after winning the second set, 25-13.

Set 3

The clubs exchanged points and runs to a 9-9 tie, but the Rebels went on a 3-0 run to lead 12-9 and held a 15-13 advantage at the media timeout. LSU called its first timeout of the set after Ole Miss scored three of the following four points to lead 18-14. LSU took its final timeout down 22-16 and dropped the set, 25-18.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.