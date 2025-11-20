Track & Field Signs Russian U23 Javelin Champion Alexandra Litvinova

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing javelin thrower Alexandra Litvinova, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

A Saint Petersburg, Russia, native, Litvinova will add to an already talented women’s javelin group that includes Trinity Spooner and Alexis Guillory.

Litvinova recently won the U23 title in javelin at the Russian Championships with a toss of 54.72 meters (179-6.25). A couple meets prior she threw a personal-best toss of 55.55 meters (182-3), and also 55.15 meters (180-11.25) at the Russian Team Championships at the end of May.

A year ago, she took bronze at the Russian U23 Championships with a toss of 50.73 meters (166-5.25).

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.