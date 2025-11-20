LSU Sets SEC Record With Six Straight 100-Point Games; Defeats Alcorn, 112-49

BATON ROUGE, La. – As the LSU women’s basketball team crossed the century mark on the score board, the fifth-ranked Tigers made Southeastern Conference history with a sixth-straight 100-point output in their 112-49 victory over Alcorn State Thursday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the win, LSU secured its sixth straight victory to start the season, moving its overall record to 6-0. With the loss, Alcorn State fell to 2-3 on the young season. The Tigers ran their streak of 100-point games to six, joining the Houston Christian (108), Southeastern Louisiana (115), Georgia Southern (118), Charlotte (117), and Tulane (101) contests.

LSU’s six-straight 100-point outputs established the SEC record for consecutive 100-point games, previously set by Coach Kim Mulkey’s 2022-23 squad that scored 100 points in five consecutive games. LSU matched the NCAA record set by Mulkey’s 1982 Louisiana Tech team with its performance against the Lady Braves.

“The talent from 1-12 has a lot more depth and creates a lot more decisions for me because they are new,” Mulkey said. “Kate (Koval) is an example. If she doesn’t have a good game, I don’t hesitate to play somebody else. So, I think the depth is something that is both challenging and fun for a coach. Did I see this coming? No, on paper how many times have you seen great talented teams? These kids just work. They take coaching, and they do catch on to things quicker than you might imagine. These girls have played a lot of basketball.”

LSU returns to action on Friday, Nov. 28, when it takes on Marist inside the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center at the Paradise Jam tournament. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT from St. Thomas, USVI, on ESPN+ with Brad Wells (pxp) and Kevin Lehman (analyst) on the call. Fans are also encouraged to tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers shot 41-of-71 (57.7%) from the floor, while Alcorn State went 18-of-48 (37.5%). LSU was 24-of-30 (80%) from the free throw line and 6-of-16 (37.5%) from the 3-point range. Additionally, they tallied 19 assists, 50 rebounds and 17 steals.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley and Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring, each recording 18 points. In addition, three other Tigers finished in double figures including Mikaylah Williams (15), Kate Koval (15), and Grace Knox (12).

LSU started the scoring against the Lady Braves with a quick 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Alcorn State responded with three three-pointers and a couple free throws to make it 22-11. The Tigers would take over in the remainder of the period 9-0 run to bring the score to 31-11 at the close of the first quarter.

Fulwiley led all scorers in the first quarter with 8 points. With her eighth point, she surpassed 1,000 career points in her collegiate career. The home team shot 12-of-16 from the field in the quarter with four treys from behind the arc.

In the second quarter, LSU began with seven straight points before Alcorn State landed a jumper with 6:49 left in the first half. The Tigers added six more on layups from Flau’jae and freshman ZaKiyah Johnson before Knox converted two free throws. After a layup and two free throws from the Lady Braves, LSU scored 11 of the last 15 points to end the half with the 57-21 lead. Koval led the Tiger offense in the quarter with seven points and six rebounds.

In the third period, the Tigers and Lady Braves began to trade blows until LSU went on a 14-3 run to close out the last 4:50 of the quarter. LSU was able to outscore the Tigers in the fourth quarter, 26-14, to finish off their sixth consecutive win.