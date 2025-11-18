Tigers Strong Second Half Leads to 107-81 Win Over Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers pounded the ball in the paint in the second half and took advantage of second chance and free throw points to score a 107-81 win over Alcorn State Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are now 4-0 on the season and for the fourth consecutive game posted over 90+ points, the first time since the 1990-91 season when LSU started with nine consecutive games of more than 90 points.

LSU battled with Alcorn State through a first half in which the Braves (0-6) hit 5-of-their-first-10 shots from distance and built a seven-point advantage at the 14:30 mark on a three-point play by Bryson Calamese. Most of the Alcorn State points in the first 15 minutes came from their bench as first-year Coach Jake Morton substituted five players who made the big first half runs.

The Tigers took the lead for good at the 3:08 mark of the first half at 41-38 and went to the dressing room up six, 50-44.

In the first half, LSU was 16-of-31 from the floor (51.6%), but just 3-of-13 from distance. Alcorn was at 47.5 percent (19-40) and 5-of-13 from deep.

Both teams would shoot it well in the second half, but LSU was able to score down in the paint area to the tune of 32-of-its-57 total second half points being in the paint. Another 16 came at the free throw line as LSU finished the half 16-of-17 at the stripe and finished the game 31-of-39 at the free throw line or 79.5 percent.

Alcorn was just 5-of-11 at the free throw line.

LSU made 19-of-32 field goals in the second half (59.4%), three from distance. Alcorn posted 14-of-27 shots for 51.9 percent with five treys. The Tigers finished with 58 points in the paint.

The Tigers got the game to double figures for the first time on a Mike Nwoko layup off a turnover that made it 60-49 with 17:06 to go and pushed the advantage into the 20s at the 3:47 mark on a Nwoko dunk that made it 95-74, part of a 10-0 run.

LSU shot over 50 percent for the second straight game, making 35-of-63, including six from deep. Alcorn came in at 49.3 percent (33-of-67) with 10-of-26 from three-point range.

Nwoko led LSU with 29 points and nine rebounds (six offensive) on a very efficient 12-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-6 at the line. Both Dedan Thomas Jr., and Marquel Sutton had 16 points. Thomas had six assists and Sutton had his third straight double double with 10 boards.

Alcorn, which recorded 56 of its 81 points from the bench players, had four in double figures led by Davian Williams, who hit six triples in scoring 21 points. Travis Roberts added 12 and a team best nine boards, while Nick Woodard scored 11 and Mike Jones 10.

LSU won the rebound battle, 43-28, including 19 offensive rebounds.

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Maravich Center against Omaha, Marquel Sutton’s former team. Fans can get free admission with their Western Kentucky football ticket.

That will be the final home game for just short of a month for LSU as they will play four neutral site games and a road trip to Boston College before returning to action at the Maravich Center on Dec. 19.

—

LSU vs Alcorn State Basketball

November 18, 2025

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement

“You never take winning for granted, so thankful to get the win tonight. I really want to give credit to Alcorn State. I thought they came out and played with incredible energy; their shot-making was terrific tonight. (Alcorn State Guard Davian) Williams, #3 was fantastic. But credit to our players, I thought they stayed the course. We were able to pound the ball into the paint, (with) (LSU Forward Mike) Nwoko getting 29 in there. We did a better job on the offensive glass, especially in the second half. We were able to live at the free-throw line and extend our lead, and get the win. Happy with the win, certainly on the defensive side, there are some things we need to get better at.”

How impressive is it to see Mike Nwoko scoring efficiently…

“Mike has been fantastic on the offensive end; six offensive rebounds tonight really stood out. As we’ve talked in here in the last couple of months, I’ve been really pleased with his skill level. He’s more skilled down in the post than we had anticipated coming in. He’s worked hard in the player development program. You see him scoring jump hooks with each hand. At the end of the day, he’s 6-10, 260 [lbs.] I think he’s using his physicality in a great fashion. Great job by (LSU Guard Dedan Thomas, Jr.) DJ and (LSU Guard) Max (Mackinnon) getting him the ball, and that presence in the paint allows us to get to the free-throw line tonight. Tonight, we made more free throws than the opponent has attempted, and we need that to be an identity of our team.”

On (LSU Forward) Pablo Tamba’s impact as a starter…

“I’m so glad you asked that. We give a toughness award every night and Mike won it tonight because he had 29 points with nine rebounds. But I easily could make the case that Pablo should’ve received the award tonight, and he has four points, four rebounds. He plays every possession like it’s his last, all he cares about is winning, he’s an unbelievable teammate, and he can guard every position on the floor. He’s just a joy to coach every day because he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

Junior Forward Mike Nwoko

Explosive performance for 29 points in under 20 minutes, what did you see out there…

“Really nothing to it just put the ball in the hoop and they gave me the ball. Of course, I want to thank the Lord for keeping me healthy and keeping my teammates healthy and putting us in this position. I want to give a big shoutout to the guards. I don’t get the ball in my hands until they give it to me. So just a big shoutout to them.”

Can you speak on your development with the time that you have been at LSU

“Just constant work. A big shoutout to the coaching staff. They instill hard work into us too. Continually putting the work in day in and day out. Before and after practices and before and after games.”

Junior Guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

Slow start to the first half, what was the mood in the locker room at halftime

“I feel we didn’t come out with energy. We prepared very well for this team. We just didn’t come out ready to play tonight. But luckily Coach (Matt) McMahon got on us at halftime, and we picked it up defensively. We can’t have that happen.”

Two weeks in, what level are you guys right now and what level can you guys reach

“There’s lots of work to do. We are nowhere near how good we are going to be. It is still early in the season, and I am glad we are getting these kinks out now. We are still winning games so that shows how good we can really be. I am really excited for how far and how good we can be.”

—

Alcorn State Head Coach Jake Morton

On dealing with (LSU Forward) Mike Nwoko …

“Well, we knew he’s a challenge. He’s averaging 18 points in like 17 minutes. He’s a beast right now. We tried to double him midway through the second half; that didn’t work. We just couldn’t keep him off the boards, and we couldn’t keep him out of getting his position. Like I said, we tried doubling and that didn’t work.”

On LSU …

“I tell you what they are, they are an underrated offensive basketball team. They did a really good job moving the basketball; they run a good offense. I’ve known (LSU Head) Coach (Matt) McMahon for a long time. They do a great job on the offensive end, getting the ball where they need it to go, and obviously got a big guy in the middle that’s anchors that thing. (Mike) Nwoko makes things really challenging.”