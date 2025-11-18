Five Tigers Named to John Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU women’s basketball players were named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 watch list Tuesday, which honors the most outstanding college basketball players in the United States.

The list of Tigers who earned a spot on the preseason watch list includes senior Flau’jae Johnson, juniors MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams, sophomore Kate Koval, and freshman Grace Knox.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., has been one of the most dynamic guards in the country over her three-plus seasons in Baton Rouge. This season, Johnson has produced once again for Coach Kim Mulkey early on. Johnson, the Tigers’ second leading scorer, has averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Throughout the preseason, Johnson has received recognition on the All-SEC First Team and several watch lists including the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (top shooting guard), Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year, Wade (top women’s college basketball player) and the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (nation’s top player).

Fulwiley, a product of Columbia, S.C., joined the LSU program as one of three transfers out of eight total newcomers in Baton Rouge. Her showstopping skills have been on display through five games, averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Fulwiley, LSU’s leading scorer off the bench, has been a menace on the defensive side of the ball, swiping an opponent 24 times. Her 24 steals are 15 more than the next player, and she established a career high eight steals against Tulane on the road.

Fulwiley was named to the All-SEC Second Team and several watch lists including the Nancy Lieberman Award (top point guard), Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year, and the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (nation’s top player).

Williams, a Bossier City, La. native, has continued to show why she is one of the purest scorers in the country during her time at LSU. So far into the 2025-26 season, Williams has averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest. Against Charlotte, Williams had a season high 18 points and led the Tigers to a 117-59 victory over the 49ers. She is the third leading scorer on LSU’s roster.

Williams was on the All-SEC First Team and several watch lists including the Cheryl Miller Award (top small forward), Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year, Wade (top women’s college basketball player), and the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (nation’s top player).

Koval, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, quickly established herself as a big the LSU coaching staff could count on in the post. Koval has nearly averaged a double-double with 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. Against Georgia Southern and Charlotte, Koval notched back-to-back double-doubles, the first two of her LSU career.

Koval was on the Lisa Leslie Award watch list (top center).

Knox, who hails from Las Vegas, Nev., has provided some crucial minutes coming off the bench for the Tigers. Through five games, Knox has averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. She has scored in double figures in four of her five collegiate appearances.

Knox was named to the USBWA Tamika Catchings Award Watch List (nation’s top freshman).

The Wooden Award is awarded based on votes considering a player’s performance on and off the court, academic prowess, and character throughout the college basketball season. Candidates for the award are selected by a panel of college basketball experts from across the 50 states. The National Advisory Board seeds the national ballot, which includes top candidates who meet the award’s criteria, such as being a full-time student with a minimum 2.00 GPA, contributing to team effort, and excelling in both offense & defense and exhibiting character.

Voters, over 1,000 basketball media experts, evaluate players based on their performance throughout the entire season, including the NCAA Tournament. The All-American teams are announced the weekend of the Final Four, and the Player of the Year is awarded a five-figure bronze trophy at a gala in Los Angeles.

The Women’s Wooden Award, established in 2004. Candidates for both awards must meet the same academic and performance criteria. The award was founded at The Los Angeles Athletic Club in Los Angeles, Calif., and continues to be administered from LAAC.