LSU Announces 2026 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program released its 2026 indoor and outdoor schedule on Monday afternoon. The schedule consists of 16 regular-season meets and five postseason meets for the Tigers.

The 2026 indoor season will include 10 meets in total for LSU, three home and two postseason. The Tigers will begin their season at home in Carl Maddox Fieldhouse as they house the annual LSU Purple Tiger on Friday, January 16th.

The Tigers will stay home for another meet as they host the LSU Bayou Bengal on Friday, January 23rd. LSU will head on the road four meets in a row for the usual stops indoors. First road trips of the season will be the Razorback Invitational (Arkansas), UNM Collegiate Classic (New Mexico), Tyson Invitational (Ark.) and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Boston).

The indoor regular season will wrap up with the LSU Twilight in Baton Rouge and the Boston Terrier Last Chance Meet on Friday, February 20th.

LSU’s indoor postseason will begin with the SEC Indoor Championships, hosted by Texas A&M, from February 26th-28th. Fayetteville will play host for the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships from March 13th to the 14th.

The outdoor season will begin at home with the LSU Opener on Saturday, March 21st. LSU will quickly take a flight down to Coral Gables for their spring break at the Hurricane Invitational March 27th-28th.

Returning home, the Tigers host the always anticipated two-day LSU Battle on the Bayou from April 3rd-4th. A three-meet run on the road after the Battle on the Bayou includes trips to Texas, California and Florida.

Next up for the Tigers is the LSU Alumni Weekend. The 2026 Alumni Banquet will be hosted on Friday, April 24th, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. For more information on the banquet visit here, or contact trackandfield@lsu.edu by email. The banquet will be followed up with the LSU Alumni Gold meet on Saturday, April 25th, and the Crawfish Boil directly after the meet next to the PMAC.

The final regular season meet for the outdoor season will be the LSU Invitational on Saturday, May 2nd.

The loaded outdoor postseason will include three meets. The SEC Championships will be hosted by Auburn from May 14th to the 16th. LSU will then send NCAA East First Round qualifiers to Lexington, Ky., from May 27th to the 30th. Closing out the year, qualifying Tigers will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 10th to the 13th.

The men’s roster is currently set at 32, while the women are set to bring 39 into the incoming season. A total of 21 newcomers (six men, 15 women) will hope to leave their mark for LSU in their first season with the Tigers.

