No. 5 LSU Heads to New Orleans for Tulane Matchup on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team will complete week two of the 2025-26 season by heading down to New Orleans to take on Tulane inside the Avron B. Fogleman Arena on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT.

The LSU-Tulane game will be televised on ESPNU with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty calling the action. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers and Green Wave will be meeting for the 45th time in series history Monday night with LSU holding the 35-9 advantage. LSU and Tulane last played on Nov. 20, 2024, in the Maravich Center, with the Tigers winning 85-74. LSU is 17-4 when playing at Tulane.

LSU, which has won four straight games, is coming off a 117-59 victory over Charlotte inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers’ 100-plus point total against the 49ers marked the fourth-straight game LSU has scored in the triple figures and the second time in program history it has scored 100-plus in four straight games to start a season (2022-23; 5 straight).

Most recently, the Tigers ran their streak of 100-point games to four, joining the Houston Christian (108), Southeastern Louisiana (115) and Georgia Southern (118) contests. On the night, LSU shot 35-of-71 (49.3%) from the field and 10-of-20 (50%) from behind the three-point arc. The Tigers reeled in 54 rebounds, while the 49ers recorded 37. LSU shared the ball throughout the contest, accounting for 14 assists compared to Charlotte’s five.

With seven players scoring in double figures, LSU’s offense was ultimately paced by junior MiLaysia Fulwiley, leading the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, five three-pointers and three steals. Junior Mikaylah Williams earned a season high 18 points along with six defensive boards and two assists. Other Tigers with double figures included senior Flau’jae Johnson (16), senior Amiya Joyner (15), freshman Grace Knox (10), and ZaKiyah Johnson (10). Sophomore Kate Koval recorded her second-straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Coming into the matchup against the Green Wave, Tulane has never defeated a top-five team, going 0-17 all-time against top-five foes. The Green Wave is 0-30 against top-10 opponents. The Wave is currently riding a 28-game losing streak to ranked teams dating back to 2011.

In 120 all-time games against current SEC members (including its loss to Missouri earlier this season), Tulane is 33-87. The Wave’s last win over an SEC foe was an 83-81 buzzer-beating triumph over Florida last season in the St. Pete Showcase. The last home SEC victory for the Wave was in the 2016-17 campaign with a 61-59 defeat of Auburn in the Tulane Classic.

Tulane head coach Ashley Langford enters her second season at the helm of the program. A 2009 graduate of Tulane, the program’s all-time leader in assists led the Wave to a 17-13 record in her first season in charge.