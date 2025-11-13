Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Nov. 13, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its November edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s squads rising in the top-25.

LSU’s men are ranked No. 13, and the women are slotted at No. 11.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

The men’s squad rose one spot after starting the season ranked No. 14 in the poll. Since then, the team has tallied six dual meet victories, including ranked wins over then-No. 16 Alabama and then-No. 19 Florida State. The win over the Crimson Tide was the men’s first in a dual meet since 2012. LSU’s men also defeated conference foe Kentucky earlier this season.

The men are led by captains Jere Hribar, Carson Paul, and Jacob Pishko. Hribar and Paul are each reigning SEC Athletes of the Week in their respective events – Hribar as a swimmer and Paul as a diver.

The LSU women’s squad made a ten-point jump – the most of any team in the rankings – since beginning the season ranked No. 21. In total, the women have accumulated nine dual meet victories. The Tigers defeated No. 16 Alabama and Kentucky from the SEC. They also boast most recent victories over Houston, Rice, and in-state rival Tulane.

The women are led by captains Megan Barnes, Michaela de Villiers, and Sofia Sartori. Sartori set a school record in the 200-fly, clocking a time of 1:53.34. The 200-medley relay group of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and de Villiers also set a school record with a time of 1:35.99.

The Tigers will return to competition Nov. 17-21 for the Georgia Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium. The Tigers will compete against host school Georgia, as well as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 400 2-0 2 3 Arizona State 382 3-0 3 2 Indiana 365 4-0 4 4 Florida 338 2-1 5 12 Louisville 335 3-0 6 4 California 313 1-2 7 8 Stanford 303 2-2 8 9 Georgia 295 4-2 9 6 Tennessee 268 1-2 10 7 NC State 266 2-0 11 10 Michigan 230 5-0 12 13 Virginia 213 1-1 13 14 Louisiana State 211 6-0 14 16 Alabama 199 2-2 15 20 Auburn 143 2-3 16 18 Florida State 141 2-3 17 19 North Carolina 130 3-1 18 NR Arizona 127 1-1 19 11 Ohio State 116 1-1 20 22 Wisconsin 98 3-1 21 17 Virginia Tech 78 2-2 22 15 Southern California 78 1-3 23 21 Kentucky 59 0-3 24 NR Northwestern 56 3-2 25 23 Texas A&M 22 2-0

Division I Women