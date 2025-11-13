No. 25 LSU Set to Host Houston Christian in NCAA Tournament First Round Friday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Postseason soccer returns to Baton Rouge on Friday night as the No. 25 LSU Soccer team (13-5-4) hosts Houston Christian (12-8-2) in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CT inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The match will stream live on ESPN+ with Garrett Walvoord and Sara Pollock Dickson on the call. Gates open at 6 p.m. CT, with general admission tickets available for $10 and free entry for LSU students.

Friday marks LSU’s 11th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and its fifth consecutive postseason berth under sixth-year head coach Sian Hudson, extending the longest streak by any coach in program history. The Tigers enter the national tournament as a No. 4 seed, matching their highest seeding since 2009, and carry an 11-match unbeaten streak (8-0-3) into the postseason—the longest in school history.

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to face the winner of South Dakota State and Iowa in the NCAA Second Round.

Tigers Riding Momentum into Postseason

The Tigers earned their NCAA bid after a historic run through the SEC Tournament, advancing to the championship match for the first time since 2018 and the third time in program history. LSU collected wins over Auburn (3-2), No. 14 Tennessee (2-0), and Mississippi State (3-1) before drawing No. 8 Vanderbilt in the final.

LSU’s attack has been one of the most dynamic in the SEC this season, totaling 46 goals, the program’s most in conference play since 2011, with 13 different Tigers finding the scoresheet. Junior forward Ava Galligan, a First Team All-SEC selection, leads the squad with 10 goals and 24 points, including five game-winners. Senior Ida Hermannsdottir enters with eight goals and seven assists, while freshman Sariyah Bailey has made an immediate impact with seven goals and seven assists in her debut season.

Graduate forward Morgan Witz adds postseason experience and form after scoring twice in Pensacola, while junior Gabbi Ceballos and freshman Gadea Blanco González have helped round out a balanced unit.

Defensively, LSU has been anchored by captains Jazmin Ferguson and Kelsey Major, along with seniors Sydney Cheesman and Jocelyn Ollivierre, a group that allowed only four goals in four SEC Tournament matches. Goalkeepers Sophine Kevorkian (38 saves, three shutouts) and Audur Scheving (0.85 GAAVG, three shutouts) have combined to steady the Tigers throughout the year.

Scouting Houston Christian

Friday’s contest will be the first-ever meeting between LSU and Houston Christian.

HCU enters the NCAA Tournament on a five-match win streak, including a three-game run through the Southland Conference Tournament to win the tournament and claim the league’s automatic bid. Over their last five contests, the Huskies have outscored opponents 10–1, conceding just a single goal during their postseason push.

The matchup marks HCU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 and the program’s first under head coach Nick Whiting.

LSU at the NCAA Tournament

LSU made its NCAA Tournament debut in 2007 and has since established itself as a consistent postseason contender. The Tigers have hosted first-round action four times, most recently in 2022, and advanced to the second round that same year. LSU will look to leverage its home-field advantage once again—where the Tigers went 6-1-1 during the regular season this year—and continue their program-best unbeaten run into the national tournament.

Match Information

What: NCAA Tournament First Round

Who: No. 25 LSU (13-5-4) [4] vs. Houston Christian (12-8-2)

When: Friday, November 14

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: LSU Soccer Stadium – Baton Rouge, La.

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats

Tickets: $10 general admission; LSU students free

