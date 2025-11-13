BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers ran their record to 3-0 on the season, using a strong second half and an outstanding performance at the free throw line to score a 98-81 victory over FIU Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU, after leading by just five at the half, 43-38, shot 60 percent from the field (18-of-30), including 16-of-24 inside the arc to score 55 points to pull away for the victory.

The Tigers after making 13-of-14 in the first half at the free throw line, made 17-of-20 in the final 20 minutes to finish at 30-of-34 (88.2%).

FIU fell to 1-2 on the season.

LSU used a 13-1 run in the opening half to build a 22-9 lead with 12;28 to go in the opening stanza, before the Panthers began weaving through the LSU defense for some easy layups. FIU tied the game at 26 and 28 but never took the lead.

In the second half, the Tigers used a 14-3 to go up 17 points, 63-46, with 12:19 to play in the game. LSU pushed the lead to 20 at 69-49 and led by as much as 22 points with 10 minutes to play.

LSU finished with five players in double figures with Marquel Sutton leading the way with 19 points and his second straight double double with 12 rebounds. Sutton was 6-of-11 from the field with three treys and 4-of-4 from the line. Also with 19 points was Mike Nwoko who played most of the final 11 minutes with four fouls and had some of his best basketball during that period.

Nwoko finished 6-of-7 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line.

Max Mackinnon posted his second double figure game in the first three with 17 points, while Dedan Thomas Jr., had 15 points and six assists. Jalen Reed made it three straight double figure games in his return to play this season with 10 points.

For the game, LSU shot 52.5 percent (32-of-61), although LSU struggled from distance, making just 4-of-17 (23.5%).

FIU finished at 42.3 percent from the field (30-of-71), making 8-of-26 three-pointers (30.8%). The Panthers were 13-of-21 (61.9%) from the line.

Two players combined for 49 of FIU’s 81 points with Corey Stephenson getting 25 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Mackey adding 24 points. The pair combined for six three pointers and 9-of-10 at the line.

LSU had a 50-38 advantage in points in the paint, 30-18, in the second half as LSU led for 35:49 of the contest.

Five players – Sutton, Nwoko, Mackinnon, Thomas and Robert Miller III – combined to make all 30 free throws and were the only players with free throw attempts for LSU.

The Tigers will be back at home for two games next week, hosting Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and on Friday, Nov. 21, the Tigers will host Omaha at 7 p.m. Those will be the final two home games for almost a month before the Tigers play four neutral site games and a road contest in the middle of that five-game stretch.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.