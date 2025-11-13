LSU Beach Volleyball Adds Two During The Signing Period

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball head coach, Russell Brock, has announced the addition of two players to strengthen next year’s roster.

Maddy Vega and Sam Fallon will be joining a top-notch program that has gone to the NCAA Championships the past eight years in a row. These two additions will allow the Tigers to continue to be one of the top programs in the country.

Vega is a standout multi-sport athlete from Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas. A two-year letterman in volleyball and four-year letterman in track in field, she helped lead her volleyball team to become 2024 District Champions and earned First Team All- District. Her beach volleyball accolades include being named three-time JVA Best in Beach in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and two-time GCVA Most Offensive in 2024 and 2025. She has also competed at AVP Junior Beach Nationals (17U) where she finished third overall.

Off the court, Vega excels academically as a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the Academic All-District Team in 2024.

Brock stated, “Maddy is a fantastic athlete with nonstop energy. She will be a great addition as a mobile athletic blocker. She has been growing in her ability and knowledge over the last couple years and is a confident beach player. Her joy is unmatched. She plays with passion, energy and happiness. There is no doubt that as she joins our program we will immediately benefit from her presence on and off the sand.”

Fallon is a dedicated student-athlete from San Marcos Highschool in Santa Barbra, California. She has showcased strong leadership and athletic ability, earning varsity all four years in beach volleyball and becoming a two-time Channel League Champion. Off the court, Fallon excels academically as a member of Student Government, Better Together Club, National Honors Society and Entrepreneurship Academy.

“Sam is a fantastic natural blocker. She understands positioning, timing and hand position better than most college blockers. Her athleticism and understanding of how to play the game will be a great addition to our program. She has a positive and grateful personality that will help build and strengthen our program,” said Brock.