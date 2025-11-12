LSU’s Rally Attempt Falls Short at Georgia, 3-1

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU’s rally attempt fell short as it fell to Georgia 1-3 (21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 26-28) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

LSU drops to 12-13 on the season and 5-9 in SEC matches, while Georgia improves to 16-8 and 8-6 in league play.

Although LSU led Georgia in assists and kills (57-54), as well as a 4-3 advantage in aces, the Tigers were held to a .172 hitting percentage behind 14 Bulldog blocks. LSU recorded nine blocks in the match, and both teams totaled 60 digs.

Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 20 kills and had four blocks and seven digs, and senior outside hitter Nia Washington finished with 13 kills, two aces, one block and six digs. Right side Camryn Jeffery put up a season-high nine kills on a .278 hitting percentage.

Junior setter Lauren Brooker logged her second double-double of the season and 13th of her career with 50 assists and 12 digs. It is Brooker’s third consecutive match with 40 or more assists and second match with 50 assists or more. Middle blocker Angelina Lee led the team with six blocks, and sophomore libero Aly Kirkhoff set a new season-high with 20 digs, marking her third career 20-dig performance. Kirkhoff also had five assists and one ace.

Set 1

LSU was the first to 10 in the opening frame and led 15-14 at the media timeout. After Georgia scored the first point out of the break, LSU rattled off three consecutive points for an 18-15 lead, forcing Georgia to take a timeout. The Bulldogs tied the set at 21 behind a 4-2 run, marking the ninth tie of the set, and encouraged the Tigers to use their first timeout of the match. A block out of the break gave Georgia its first lead of the set at 22-21, and LSU called its final timeout trailing 23-21. UGA took the set 25-21, ending the set on a 6-0 run.

Set 2

For the second consecutive set, LSU was the first to 10 points. Washington served her 23rd ace of the season, landed a kill, and an attack error by UGA capped a 4-0 run and overall, 6-1 run to lead 13-9 when Georgia signaled for a timeout. The Bulldogs had to burn their final timeout with the Tigers picking up momentum to build a 17-12 advantage. LSU took a timeout clinging to a 20-16 lead, and although UGA trimmed its deficit to two points at 21-19, the Tigers evened the set with a 25-21 victory. LSU hit .344 in the set with 15 kills on 32 swings and four errors, led by Robinson’s six kills. Washington followed with three kills and registered two aces in the set.

Set 3

Georgia led 3-1 early, but LSU scored eight of the following 10 points to take a 9-5 lead and force the home team to call a timeout. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead, and the Tigers called for time, still on top 11-9. UGA tied the set at 11 with five unanswered points and regained the lead at 13-12. LSU’s deficit grew to 23-16 behind a 10-3 run and went on to drop the set, 25-20.

Set 4

Georgia outscored LSU 6-1 to open the fourth set. The Tigers responded out of the timeout with a 4-0 run to make it a one-point set at 6-5, but the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 15-12. LSU called its final timeout of the set, trailing 19-16, and answered the call again with a 5-2 run to tie the set at 21 and force a Georgia timeout. Robinson and Lee teamed up for a block to give the Tigers a 22-21 lead, and the Bulldogs called their final timeout with LSU ahead 23-22. The set needed extra points, but Georgia outlasted LSU and won the fourth set 28-26.

Up Next

LSU concludes the regular season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., with a 7 p.m. CT match against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 14.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.