LSU Women's Golf Signs Victoria Kristensen of Denmark

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion announced on Wednesday that LSU has received and approved the national signing papers for its first signee for next season from Denmark, Victoria Kristensen.

Kristensen, who will join the Tigers for the 2026-27 season, is a right-handed golfer from Thisted, Denmark.

Kristensen, who has been a part of the Danish National Team and their developmental program since 2020, has had success on several golf platforms, including a two-time winner on the Dormy Elite Ladies Tour and the righthander was a winner of the Srixon Norwegian Winter Open.

“I am pleased to have Victoria Kristensen of Denmark join our women’s golf program,” said Coach Runion. “Victoria has as a lot of worldly golf experience. She has played tournaments in over 10 different countries in the last year alone. A member of the European Team for the 2024 Junior Solheim Cup, she comes to Baton Rouge with a big game, hard work ethic and understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“When talking to one of her coaches they described Victoria as ‘an independent player that doesn’t shy away from big moments, that’s a great teammate and human being.’” Those are all things we look for in recruits when building our roster.”

In 2024, Kristensen represented Europe on the PING junior Solheim Cup and posted two top 10 results in Ladies European Tour ACCESS events. She represented Denmark twice at the World Junior Girls Championship (2023, 2024) and three times represented her country in the European Girls Team Championship (2022, 2023, 2024). She also advanced to match play in the 2024 Women’s Amateur Championship in Ireland.

Kristensen in 2024 was at the top in Denmark of the order of merit in Junior U18, Youth U25 and Titleist ladies’ divisions.

Kristensen was a handball player for seven years before entering high school, but chose to go all in with golf after her selection to Denmark’s national team. She attends the Sportstar College Ikast-Brande Handelsgymnasie.