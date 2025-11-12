LSU Soccer Inks Four From Class of 2026 

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Sian Hudson and the LSU Soccer program welcomed four standout student-athletes to the program’s 2026 recruiting class on National Signing Day. The group of signees includes Ava Villapando (Brampton, Ontario), Mia Conard (Pompano Beach, Fla.), Alexia Hansen (West Palm Beach, Fla.), and Jaya Dern (Castle Rock, Colo.), each set to bring a dynamic blend of international experience, athleticism, and leadership to Baton Rouge.

The 2026 class arrives at LSU following one of the most successful stretches in program history. The Tigers advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship match for the first time since 2018 and earned their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, continuing the program’s rise under Hudson’s leadership. Known for her emphasis on culture, work ethic, and player development, Hudson said this incoming group embodies everything that has become the foundation of LSU Soccer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this class to Baton Rouge,” Hudson said. “Each of these players brings something unique — from international experience to strong qualities and a real passion for competition. Collectively, they represent the next generation of Tiger Soccer, and I can’t wait to see their impact in the Purple and Gold.”

Midfielder Ava Villapando joins the Tigers from Brampton, Ontario, where she played for Woodbridge SC and St. Martins High School.

“Ava is a technical midfield player with a great engine to go box to box in the midfield. She can link the game from back to front, but also defend tenaciously and set the tone with a competitive mentality the Tiger fans will love,” said Hudson. “She has a fantastic demeanor on and off the pitch, which will add to the fantastic culture we have behind the scenes. She is an established international with the Philippines and will add more flavor to our wonderful international culture here at LSU!”

A member of the Philippines Women’s National Team, Villapando has captured four consecutive provincial championships, helped her teams win both the Ontario League 2 and U20 Women’s Soccer Provincial Championships, and was a Canadian National Finalist.

“A big reason I chose LSU was not only because of their top-notch academic resources and facilities, but also because of the family-like culture of the team and standards that coach Sian and the rest of the staff expects from us as players,” said Villapando on her signage to LSU. “I believe in those standards; working hard, being resilient and holding ourselves accountable both on and off the pitch. LSU is the environment for me to grow as a player, teammate and person. I’m excited to represent this soccer and the soccer program.”

From Pompano Beach, Florida, Mia Conard comes to LSU as a proven midfield presence. A product of FC Prime and Cardinal Gibbons High School, Conard captained her club to a 2021 USYS National Championship and was named to multiple Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald All-County First Teams.

On the signage of Conard, Hudson added “Mia is a ball playing defensive central midfielder who can solve pressure in a variety of ways. She has a team first mentality and is willing to do the little things that make all teams successful at the highest levels. With her grit and desire in challenges, her range of passing and her pedigree at playing out from the back, we see Mia as someone who can come in and help the fluidity of the team in possession.”

Conard played a key role on an FC Prime side that went undefeated through the 2024–25 regular season and showcase schedule. On why she picked LSU, Conard said “LSU has always been a dream school of mine because of their commitment to excellence, on the field and in the classroom. My goal has always been to compete against the very best on the soccer field, and LSU gives you that environment not only through the SEC schedule, but also every day in practice. I can’t wait to be a part of the LSU family!”

Also joining the Tigers from the FC Prime system is Alexia Hansen, one of the most decorated recruits in this year’s class and a three-star forward by Top Drawer Soccer.

“We’re really excited about getting Alexia to Baton Rouge. With her raw pace and determination to score goals, we see her as one of the top attacking talents in her class,” said Hudson. “Whether creating a yard of separation to pull the trigger herself, or her ability to playmate for others, we see Alexia as someone who can come in and contribute in a variety of attacking positions. With her recent call into the US National Team fold, we know we are adding one of the brightest prospects in the country, to the top goalscoring team in the SEC!”

Hansen was named Sun-Sentinel Class 3A Player of the Year, USA Today Palm Beach Athlete of the Year, and ECNL Southeast U16 Player of the Year in 2024–25, while also earning a spot on the ECNL U16 All-American Team. She received an invitation to the Puerto Rico U20 World Cup Qualifiers and has been invited to an upcoming U.S. Youth National Team U17 camp in Fayetteville, GA.

“1 chose LSU because of the culture and environment,” said Hansen. “I think it will be the best environment for me to excel and be surrounded by like-minded players and an amazing coaching staff.”

Rounding out the signees is defender Jaya Dern, a three-time First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State selection from Castle Rock, Colorado.

“Everyone at LSU is really looking forward to having Jaya here in Louisiana. She made a lasting impact on her visit and brings a lot of athleticism and strength to our back line,” added Hudson. “Jaya is a tough player that will be a formidable defender for any opponent. Her pace and strength, coupled with her ability to play out from the back, make Jaya an exciting prospect at the heart of our backline.”

A standout for Real Colorado and Castle View High School, Dern helped her team to a 5A State Runner-Up finish and brings a strong combination of athleticism, composure, and strength to LSU’s back line.

On why she chose to be a Tiger, Dern said “I love LSU’s campus, facilities, culture, and the overall competitiveness of the program.”

Hudson emphasized that this year’s class represents the program’s continued commitment to attracting players who thrive in LSU’s demanding and competitive environment, both on the field and in the classroom.

“This group embodies everything we value at LSU — work rate, humility, and a team-first mentality,” Hudson said. “They’re joining a program that’s hungry to keep pushing boundaries and competing for championships, and we believe each of them will help us do that.”

With the addition of Villapando, Conard, Hansen, and Dern, LSU continues to build on its upward trajectory as one of the SEC’s most competitive and culturally driven programs.

