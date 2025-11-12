LSU Basketball Back In The PMAC Thursday Night Against FIU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will look to go 3-0 on the young men’s basketball season when they host the FIU Panthers Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

FIU is 1-1 on the season.

The game is scheduled to tip off just after 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright sitting in for the Voice of the Tigers along with LSU Coach John Brady. In Baton Rouge the game will air in Baton Rouge on Guaranty Media station WTGE-FM (100.7). The game will be streamed on the SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell on the call.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center. Fans can get a free ticket for the basketball game by showing a football ticket for Saturday’s Arkansas-LSU football game.

The first 500 students for the game on Thursday will receive a free LSU Basketball hoodie.

LSU is coming off another good performance in a 93-58 win over New Orleans on Monday night in which the Tigers jumped out to 12-2 advantage in the first three minutes, led by 12 at halftime and then put the game away with a 15-0 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Mike Nwoko, the junior transfer from Mississippi State, showcased his talents in the game with a career high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. He was one of four Tigers in double figures in points with Marquel Sutton scoring 15 points while grabbing 15 rebounds, as Pablo Tamba posted a 10-10 double double.

Rounding out the double figure scorers was redshirt junior Jalen Reed, who continues to work his way back into full go in the rotation with 15 points and seven boards in 17 minutes.

LSU held the Privateers to just 29.9 percent from the field, the third time in the Matt McMahon era at LSU that the Tigers held a team under 30 percent shooting. The Tigers also had a +20 margin on the boards, 56-36.

FIU, under eighth year coach Jeremy Ballard, defeated Florida National in its opener, 101-49, before losing this past Saturday at Nebraska, 96-66.

Hamed Olayinka leads the team, averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, while shooting 80 percent from the field.

The game serves as the middle point of the opening five-game home stand for the Tigers. LSU will be at home twice next week – Tuesday (Nov. 18) against Alcorn State and Nov. 21 versus Omaha.