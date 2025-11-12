LSU Announces Signing of No. 1 U18 Irish Golfer John Doyle

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s golf program is signing John Doyle, Head Coach Jake Amos announced on Wednesday.

The first signee of the 2025 National Signing Day class, Doyle will bring a good amount of experience as a freshman for the 2026-27 season.

Doyle is currently ranked as the No. 1 U18 golfer in Ireland, according to WAGR.com. European Golf Rankings has him down as the No. 3 European on their Boys/Men listing and No. 1 U18 European overall. The Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Ireland, native currently ranks 399th overall in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“John Doyle is an elite talent that has already played at the highest level,” said Head Coach Jake Amos.

The star amateur from Ireland is a two-time Irish Boys winner and has played in many highly-ranked events including the Junior Ryder Cup, DP World Tour, World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy), Men’s Home International, and European Amateur Team Championship.

Doyle holds impressive second-place finishes at the St. Andrews Links Trophy and the English U18 Carris Trophy in 2025. The St. Andrews Links Trophy saw Doyle go 17-under 271 (69, 71, 66, 65), while he also had an eight-under 272 (74, 66, 62, 70) performance at the Carris Trophy.

The future Tiger also had showings at the 2025 Jacques Leglise Trophy vs. Europe, representing Great Britain & Ireland, while also showing up at the R&A Boy’s Amateur Championship where he made it to the quarterfinals.

Doyle makes it back-to-back seasons the Tigers have signed a topped ranked junior out of Europe, signing Dan Hayes last year who has been on a great run this season for LSU.

