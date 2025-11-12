Four Signs to Join the Volleyball 2026 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Tonya Johnson announced the signing of four new LSU Tigers for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

The class features libero Kiley Brooks (Justin, Texas), middle blocker/pin hitter Hannah Lee (Frisco, Texas), libero Katie Raymer (Apex, N.C.) and middle blocker Djay Seaward (Plano, Texas).

“I’m excited about this class and the fact that each of these young women brings great talent, passion, and a love for competition,” said Coach Johnson. “They will be tremendous additions to our LSU family, and we can’t wait to have them here in Baton Rouge.”

Brooks, a 5-8 libero, played club volleyball with Dallas Skyline’s 15, 16, 17 and 18 Royal team, where she is a two-time National All-Tournament Team honoree and 2023 15’s Open National Champion. Brooks is also a four-year letterwinner at Northwest High School, a 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Girls High School All-Region selection, a three-time all-district selection, and was named to the 2024 North Texas All-Star team and named the 2024 Defensive MVP as a junior. In her high school career, Brooks averages 5.7 digs per set (2,385 total), including a single-season best 6.6 digs per set during her senior season. She also has 168 career aces.

Kiley Brooks is an LSU Tiger! pic.twitter.com/Qtemv2HBU6 — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 12, 2025

“Kiley is tough as nails. I love her resiliency in a position that demands it every day,” said Coach Johnson. “Her ball control and competitiveness set her apart—she’s going to make an immediate impact in our gym.”

Lee is a versatile 6-0 middle blocker/pin hitter who has played club volleyball for MadFrog and Texas Advantage Volleyball, where she is a two-time national champion, and two years on Wakeland High School’s varsity team. She is a Texas state champion, an MVP and a 2025 NCVBC All-State First Team selection. She was also a member of Team USA’s 15U team. In two seasons on varsity, Lee has 852 kills (3.7/set) on a .289 hitting percentage, 90 total blocks, including 53 solo blocks, and has 40 aces.

Hannah Lee is an LSU Tiger! pic.twitter.com/RVuOowjgXO — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 12, 2025

“Hannah’s competitive spirit is special,” said Coach Johnson. “She has an edge and confidence about her that will be contagious in our gym and elevate everyone around her.”

Raymer is a 5-6 libero who has been part of the Triangle Volleyball Club for nine years and is currently on the 18 Black team. The four-year varsity member at Apex High School is a four-time SWAC All-Conference selection and was named to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Region Team as a sophomore and junior. She has already been named the 2025 Quad City 7 Conference Player of the Year for her senior season. Raymer averages 3.5 digs per set behind 1,068 total digs and has 189 total aces.

Katie Raymer is an LSU Tiger! pic.twitter.com/he5HQCsRPT — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 12, 2025

“Katie’s LSU roots run deep, with both of her parents being former Tigers. This is such a special moment for her and her family,” said Coach Johnson. “Her passion, energy, and relentless pursuit of excellence will elevate our libero group.”

Seaward, a 6-1 middle blocker, plays club with the Untouchables EPA Volleyball Club and was on the 2024 All-Tournament Team for 18s Nationals. She also plays for Plano Senior High School, where she has been on varsity for the last three seasons, averaging 1.3 blocks per set with 433 total blocks, including 277 solos. Seaward has also accumulated 480 kills. Seaward has been named to the 2025 AVCA Girls High School All-Region Team, is the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2024 Middle Blocker of the Year and the 2023 Newcomer of the Year. She is a two-time First Team All-District and two-time Academic All-District selection.

Djay Seaward is an LSU Tiger! pic.twitter.com/wsLZQrKttc — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 12, 2025

“Djay’s passion for volleyball is undeniable—she’s a blocking machine,” said Coach Johnson. “She will add great depth to our middle blocker position and bring a competitive edge that will raise the standard in our gym.”