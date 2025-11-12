Basketball Completes Successful Signing Day With Wing Herly Brutus

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball completed its opening day signees with the addition of 6-5 wing Herly Brutus from The Villages Charter High School in Florida.

Brutus, a four-star recruit, was part of the 2024 NIKE Elite 100 and participated in the PRO16 League as well as the Jay Bilas Skills Camp.

He is ranked at No. 82 on the ESPN college basketball rankings.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the addition of Herly Brutus to the LSU Family,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “Herly is a big, physical wing with a seven-foot plus wing span. He will make an impact on both ends of the court, but I was especially impressed with his defensive instincts and competitiveness. His combination of length, athleticism, and a high motor will be exciting for our fans to watch in Baton Rouge.”

His Villages High School team is ranked No. 14 by MaxPreps, as Brutus helped the team to the state finals a year ago. He was named Class 3A All-State Tournament after averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest.

In the PRO16 League for Tre Mann Elite, he averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and shot 48.6 percent from the floor.

Brutus, who said he has been interested in playing basketball since the third grade, carried a 3.9 GPA into this school year.

He attended Umatilla High School for two years prior to attending The Villages.

He joins LSU’s other early period signees – Marcus Vaughns (Centre of Excellence, Melbourne, Australia) and Kevin Thomas of Coral Springs, Florida (Monteverde (Fla.) Academy).

SportsCenter Next has LSU’s early recruiting class at No. 12, with 247sports.com ranking LSU at No. 15.