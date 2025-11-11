BATON ROUGE, La. – Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 LSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet, which will be held on Thursday, January 15, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The annual event, which begins at 6 p.m. CT, celebrates the start of the 2026 LSU Baseball season, and it gives fans the opportunity to meet coach Jay Johnson, the LSU players, coaching staff, alumni and friends of the program to begin an exciting year for the reigning National Champions.

Tables are available now, and if space remains, individual tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 20. Last year’s event sold out in just a few weeks, so fans are encouraged to secure their tables immediately.

Purchase tickets now at this link: First Pitch Banquet Tickets

As in previous years, the Tiger Athletic Foundation will coordinate the First Pitch Banquet, with proceeds from sponsorship, table and ticket sales directly supporting LSU Baseball NIL Opportunities through NILSU MAX, the entity dedicated to identifying and securing NIL deals for LSU student-athletes.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, silent and live auctions, and a special program celebrating the LSU Baseball players and traditions.

Both the live auction at the banquet and the online auction will directly support the LSU Baseball Excellence Fund through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

The online auction is open now, as fans can browse exclusive memorabilia, experiences and gear all benefiting the LSU Baseball Excellence Fund. Bid now at this link: Online Auction Bids

For more information, contact the TAF events team at events@lsutaf.org or call (225) 578-4823.