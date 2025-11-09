HAMMOND, La. – LSU outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 9-3, Sunday in an 18-inning exhibition scrimmage at Alumni Field.

The Tigers held a 7-2 advantage in the first nine-inning game, and LSU edged the Lions, 2-1, in the second nine-inning contest.

“I thought we pitched incredibly well, and we played winning baseball,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We had a great crowd and an awesome environment, so it was a very positive experience for our team.

“We can certainly improve, and we feel like this is a team that will have a clear identity and will know how to win, and I think we saw a lot of that today.”

A solo homer by catcher Omar Serna Jr. and an RBI double by designated hitter Edward Yamin IV highlighted LSU’s offensive output in Game 2.

The Tigers’ dominant pitching staff limited Southeastern to one run on four hits in the nightcap, as Marcos Paz, William Schmidt, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Deven Sheerin and Ethan Plog combined to record 18 strikeouts.

Schmidt and Garcia each logged four strikeouts in two innings of work.

A two-run homer by first baseman Zach Yorke in the top of the first inning of Game 1 gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Centerfielder Derek Curiel lined an seventh-inning single to increase the advantage to 3-0.

After Southeastern narrowed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the eighth, LSU responded with a four-run inning highlighted by another Curiel run-scoring single and a two-run double by catcher Cade Arrambide.

LSU pitchers Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, Cooper Williams, Mavrick Rizy and Grant Fontenot combined to limit the Lions to two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts.

Evans started the game and fired two perfect innings with three strikeouts, and Fontenot closed the contest with 1.1 perfect innings and two strikeouts.

Notable LSU Pitching Stats in Exhibition vs. Southeastern La.

Casan Evans 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Cooper Moore 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Cooper Williams 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Grant Fontenot 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Santiago Garcia 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 Ks

Reagan Ricken 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Notable LSU Offensive Stats in Exhibition vs. Southeastern La.

Omar Serna 2-3, HR, RBI

Cade Arrambide 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Derek Curiel 2-5, 2 RBI

Zach Yorke 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Edward Yamin IV 1-2, 2B, RBI

Steven Milam 1-3, BB