Beach Volleyball Sends Two Pairs to AVCA Fall Championship

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball is sending two pairs to the fourth annual AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, on November 7-9. Skylar Martin, Kenzey McGatlin, Tatum Finlason and Camryn Chatellier will be representing the Sandy Tigs.

The pairs will face off against some of the best programs in the country, competing in a field of 64 invite-and-bid qualifying teams. Courts 1 and 2 will be streamed on AVCA’s YouTube channel during matches on Saturday and Sunday. The quarterfinals, semi-finals, 3rd place match and championship match will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Martin enters the third year in her LSU career. In 2025, she made an immediate impact in the lineup, playing on Courts 4 and 5 for the entirety of the season. With AVCA Top 20 wins against Florida State, Hawaii, Grand Canyon University, California, Loyola Marymount, Arizona State, Southern California, Long Beach State and Florida Atlantic. Martin was awarded a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team in the 2025 season.

True freshman, McGatlin hasn’t been at LSU for long, but success has followed her in the short time she has been in Baton Rouge. Her two outstanding performances during the first tournaments of the Sandy Tigs’ Fall season solidified her spot in Huntsville. Before her time as a Sandy Tig, McGatlin was awarded AVCA Junior Beach All-American Team Honorable Mention.

Finlason is no stranger to success in her time at LSU. During her first season in the lineup, Finlason played on Courts 3, 4 and 5, going 23-13. She secured AVCA Top 20 wins against Florida State, Arizona State, Southern California, UCLA, Long Beach State, Florida Atlantic and Texas.

Chatellier is entering her second season with the LSU Tigers, but she made quite an impact in her freshman season. She primarily played on Courts 2 and 3 throughout the 2025 season and earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman team. With AVCA Top-20 victories against, Florida State, California, Arizona State, and Long Beach State.

In 2022, Ellie Shank and partner Kylie Deberg won the first ever AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. They went on to have a 22-12 record on Court 1 in the spring, and both became AVCA First Team All-Americans.

“The goal in the Fall is always to improve—to get better. Spring is the season when we target our goals and performance as a group. This tournament is a fantastic way for a couple of our pairs to test themselves against some of the best pairs in the whole country. That test is a great opportunity to see where we are and to really pinpoint ways that we can continue to improve. Our pairs that are competing this weekend have earned that opportunity, and I’m excited to see them compete on this stage. We have a lot of work to do as we continue to get ready for the 2026 season, and this is a great chance to get some valuable experience in,” said head coach, Russell Brock.

The remainder of the team will be at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the LSU Fall Competition November 8-9. Saturday will consist of round-robin play starting at 8 am CT and Sunday will consist of Olympic style pool play at 8 am CT.