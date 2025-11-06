No. 5 LSU's Defensive Effort Shines in 115-26 Victory Over SLU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team provided yet another defensive gem Thursday night against Southeastern Louisiana, as the Tigers held down the SLU offense and defeated the Lady Lions, 115-26, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the win, LSU improved its overall record to 2-0, while the Lions record dropped to 1-1 on the season.

LSU will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Georgia Southern for the Tigers first true road game of the season. The trip to Statesboro will serve as a de facto homecoming game for senior Flau’jae Johnson, who is a native of Savannah. The contest is available to stream on ESPN+, and fans can listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

“I remember when I was a player at Louisiana Tech, we did that,” Coach Kim Mulkey said about Flau’jae returning to her home state. “There’s a lot of things that you take from your background, and I just remembered how special it was to each of us to go back and play in front of people that can’t come to all your games. And now it’s not always possible, but when it’s possible, you try to do it.”

LSU played complementary basketball all night, matching the needed intensity on both sides of the court. On offense, LSU scored 100 points in consecutive contests for the first time since last season’s March Madness matchups against San Diego State (103) and Florida State (101) in the first and second rounds. LSU’s margin of victory (89) matched the program record also accomplished versus McNeese on Dec. 12, 2023. Additionally, the Tigers shot 67.6% from the field, which ranks third in LSU history (70.0% at Alabama – Jan. 5, 1978; 69.6% vs. North Carolina A&T – Jan. 1, 2006).

On the defensive front, the Tiger defenders locked down the Lady Lions throughout the contest, holding SLU to 4, 2, 7 and 13 points in each quarter. Through the first half, LSU held SLU to six points, marking the lowest point total in a half for an LSU opponent. The previous low came in 2011 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff (8) and 2001 against Prairie View (8).

“I feel like defense is a big energy swing,” freshman guard Bella Hines said. “I mean, not a lot of people like to play defense, so I feel like that’s what kind of separates me from other players. And being able to take that charge electrifies the team, the crowd, everybody. So I just feel like defense is a really big part of my game, and I just love playing defense. It’s one of my favorite things to do.”

The Tigers shot 50-of-74 (67.6%) from the floor while the Lions were 10-of-52 (19.2%). LSU was 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the free throw line and 8-of-18 (44.4%) from three-point range. Additionally, they tallied 25 assists, 55 rebounds and 19 steals.

Flau’jae led the Tigers tonight, finishing with 17 points on seven of 10 shooting. LSU showed strong scoring depth as four other Tigers finished in double figures including ZaKiyah Johnson (16), Kate Koval (16), Hines (14) and Grace Knox (11).

At the first official timeout, LSU led the Lady Lions 13-2 with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers jumped out to the early 11-point lead with a quick 6-0 run before SLU was able to convert on a layup. LSU would score the next five points, forcing the opponent to call their first timeout. Out of the timeout, LSU kept its foot on the gas reeling off 15 straight unanswered points.

In the second quarter, LSU’s stout defensive effort continued with the Tigers holding the Lady Lions to two points. Through two quarters, the Tigers led 61-6.

LSU did not let up in the third quarter, putting up another stellar quarter, both offensively and defensively. The home team was able to hold the Lions to another quarter with single digit points at seven. After three quarters, LSU had the 91-13 advantage. The fourth quarter was no different for LSU as it brought the final score to 115-26.