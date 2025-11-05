Friday, November 7 @ 5 pm: Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium

Saturday, November 8 @ 12 pm: Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium

Sunday, November 9 @ 1 pm: Exhibition Game vs. Southeastern Louisiana at Alumni Field (Hammond, La.)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will conduct baseball intra-squad scrimmages at 5 p.m. CT Friday and at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will travel to Hammond, La., on Sunday for an exhibition match-up with Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU will face Southeastern at 1 p.m. CT Sunday at Alumni Field on the SLU campus in Hammond.

The intra-squad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday at Alex Box Stadium are open to the general public with free admission and parking. Gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Tickets for Sunday’s exhibition in Hammond may be purchased by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Wednesday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Friday.

LSU opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.