Johnson & Williams Named to 2025 Wade Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were named to the Wade Watch List Wednesday that consists of 15 candidates and is presented to the top player in women’s college basketball, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced.

Johnson and Williams represented the only two returning starters for Coach Kim Mulkey’s fifth season leading the LSU program. Both began their season starting against the Tigers’ season-opening opponent in the Houston Christian Huskies on Nov. 4. Johnson finished with 12 points, three assists, and six rebounds, while Williams had 14 points, seven assists and two rebounds. The duo combined for eight of LSU’s 23 steals.

Johnson and Williams have received preseason recognition on several preseason watch lists including the All-SEC (both), Naismith Trophy (both), Ann Meyers Drysdale (SG – Johnson) and Cheryl Miller (SF – Williams) listings.

The Wade Trophy — now in its 49th year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. First awarded in 1978 by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), now known as SHAPE America, the Wade Trophy has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I Player of the Year since 2001.

The Wade Watch list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2025-26 season. The winner of the award will be announced in April during the 2025 WBCA Convention in Phoenix — site of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

UConn has three players on the watch list. LSU and South Carolina have two each. The SEC leads all conferences with seven players on the 15-person list.

LSU will return to action on Thursday night against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. The action can be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans can also listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.

Here is the complete 2025-26 Wade Watch list: