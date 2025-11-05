Cross Country Women Nationally Ranked by USTFCCCA for First Time in Program History

NEW ORLEANS, La. – USTFCCCA released their latest edition of the 2025 college cross-country rankings on Tuesday, ranking the LSU women at No. 26. LSU is also ranked nationally at No. 23 for FloTrack’s latest release.

Not only did the women join the USTFCCCA rankings for the first time, they jumped to No. 1 in the South-Central Regional rankings. A top-two finish at the regional championship next week would guarantee the women a spot in the NCAA Championships, which would be the first in LSU history.

LSU is coming off a fourth-place finish at the SEC Championships, which ties the highest finish in program history, last done in 1999.

A strong trio of underclassmen in sophomore Edna Chepkemoi, sophomore Yuya Sawada and freshman Abigael Chemnagei have led the way all season and continued to do so in Knoxville a week ago. Chepkemoi and Chemnagei had been nationally ranked in the top-50 individually all season by FloTrack but fell out of the ranks this week.

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 14, when the Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA South Central Regional.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.