Gallery: Baseball Fall Ball in Biloxi

The Dodgers’ title marks the fourth straight season a former LSU player has been part of a World Series Championship team: infielder Alex Bregman (Houston Astros, 2022), infielder Josh Smith (Texas Rangers, 2023), catcher Hunter Feduccia (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024) and pitcher Paul Gervase this season.
The Tigers will play an intra-squad scrimmage at 12 p.m. Saturday, and LSU will face Samford in an exhibition game at 11 a.m. Sunday. The events on Saturday and Sunday will both be held at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi.