Baseball

Gallery: Baseball Fall Ball in Biloxi

Gallery: Baseball Fall Ball in Biloxi
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Brayden Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tigers Outscore Samford, 20-14, in 21-Inning Exhibition Scrimmage

Senior infielder Brayden Simpson, a transfer from High Point, led LSU's offensive effort on Sunday, blasting two home runs versus Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss.
Paul Gervase Becomes 19th Former LSU Tiger to Earn World Series Ring

The Dodgers’ title marks the fourth straight season a former LSU player has been part of a World Series Championship team:  infielder Alex Bregman (Houston Astros, 2022), infielder Josh Smith (Texas Rangers, 2023), catcher Hunter Feduccia (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024) and pitcher Paul Gervase this season.
Fall Baseball Schedule Continues This Weekend in Biloxi, Miss.

The Tigers will play an intra-squad scrimmage at 12 p.m. Saturday, and LSU will face Samford in an exhibition game at 11 a.m. Sunday. The events on Saturday and Sunday will both be held at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi.