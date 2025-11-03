LSU Set for SEC Quarterfinal Matchup Against No. 4-Seed Tennessee on Tuesday Night

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 victory over 12-seed Auburn in Sunday night’s opening round, the No. 5-seed LSU Soccer team (11-5-3) is set to face No. 4-seed Tennessee (12-2-3) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, and the match will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

LSU enters Tuesday’s contest riding an eight-match unbeaten streak, the longest in program history. The Tigers have scored three or more goals in four of their last five matches and carry strong offensive momentum into their second meeting of the season with the Lady Vols.

The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals after an efficient attacking performance against Auburn. LSU scored the fastest goal of any team in Sunday’s first-round action, as junior forward Ava Galligan netted her ninth goal of the season in just the eighth minute. Additional goals from Morgan Witz and Gadea Blanco Gonzalez—who has now scored in back-to-back matches—secured the win, while goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian tallied six saves to match her season high.

The matchup with Tennessee sets the stage for a rematch after the Lady Vols handed LSU its last loss on the season back on September 21 in Knoxville. Tennessee enters the quarterfinal round with a 12-2-3 record and a first-round bye as the tournament’s No. 4 seed.

A win on Tuesday would send LSU to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018. The semifinal round will feature the winner of LSU and Tennessee and the winner of Arkansas and Mississippi State.

SEC Tournament History



This year marks LSU’s 21st overall appearance in the SEC Tournament in program history. LSU is 12-13-9 all-time when competing in the tournament, while the program owns one championship title in 2018.

The program’s lone SEC title came in a double overtime win over Arkansas in the 2018 SEC Tournament Championship game when the Tigers won 4-1 in penalty kicks to make history. LSU went down in the SEC record book as the lowest seed to win the conference tournament as a seven seed alongside the seventh-seeded Auburn team from 2011, plus being the first team to ever win SEC title after playing in the opening round since the tournament expanded in 2012.

LSU has now appeared in the SEC Tournament every year under Head Coach Sian Hudson and will look to make a run.

Season Stats

LSU secured a win over Auburn in the opening round of the SEC Tournament to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The squad concluded the regular season on October 26 with a win over Florida, securing a fifth place finish in the SEC, their highest under Sian Hudson. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-5-3 overall record and a 5-2-3 mark in SEC play while also going 6-1-1 at home.

The Tigers are building momentum at the right time, notching a spot in Top Drawer Soccer’s top 25 in the week 13 rankings after their latest win over Auburn. LSU currently sits No. 23 in the nation in their first appearance in the polls.

LSU is also one of eight SEC teams who rank in the Top 40 of the Oct. 27 RPI rankings. Tennessee (5th) and Vanderbilt (6th) lead the SEC squads ranked in the Top 40. Joining them are Arkansas (19th), LSU (24th), South Carolina (30th), Mississippi State (35th), Alabama (36th), and Georgia (40th).

The Tigers have steadily placed amongst the top-10 teams in conference play this year. LSU enters the tournament ranked second in goals (20), second in points (57), third in assists (17), fifth in saves (38) and sixth in shots (125).

Junior forward Ava Galligan leads the squad with nine goals scored this season while Hermannsdottir and Bailey both follow with six each. All three have been vital to the LSU offense, appearing in all 19 matches this year.

Graduate student Morgan Witz owns four goals herself after scoring a banger in the Tigers last match in Pensacola. Other goal scorers on the year for LSU include Jazmin Ferguson, Gabbi Ceballos and Amy Smith all with two each, while Sydney Cheesman, Kelsey Major, Senai Rogers, Ryann Denecour, Daniela Hellin and Gadea Blanco Gonzalez have tallied one for the Tigers.

In the assists category, Bailey and Hermannsdottir lead with five assists on top of their six goals, while Galligan, Ceballos, Ferguson and Dominguez have three each.

Sophine Kevorkian and Audi Scheving have split time as keeper for LSU this year, both finding their own success in between the posts. Kevorkian has appeared in 14 matches for the Tigers this year, earning the start in the Tigers last three matches. She owns a 1.20 goals-against average (GAAVG), 38 saves and three shutouts.

Scheving last started for LSU against No. 17 Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. She owns 23 saves on the year with two clean sheets and a GAAVG of 0.96.

The LSU backline of Jocelyn Ollivierre, Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman and Kelsey Major have held it down during the last stretch of SEC play for the Tigers, tallying the most minutes of action.

Ferguson, Hermannsdottir, Ollivierre and Major are the only Tigers to earn the start in all 19 matches for LSU thus far.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.