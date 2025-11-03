Mobile Menu Button
November 3, 2025 - 07:43 AM
Gallery: Soccer vs Auburn at SEC Tournament Round 1
Sian Hudson | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sophine Kevorkian, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Jazmin Ferguson, Ida Hermannsdottir, Sydney Cheesman, Kelsey Major, Ava Galligan, Ava Amsden, Gabbi Ceballos, Morgan Witz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Amsden | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Gabbi Ceballos, Jazmin Ferguson, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Ida Hermannsdottir, Ava Galligan, Kelsey Major, Sydney Cheesman, Sariyah Bailey, Sophine Kevorkian, Morgan Witz, Ava Amsden | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan, Jazmin Ferguson, Ida Hermannsdottir, Morgan Witz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Morgan Witz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Morgan Witz, Kelsey Major | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan, Morgan Witz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Makenna Dominguez | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sophine Kevorkian | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Gadea Blanco González | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Gadea Blanco González | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Gadea Blanco González, Amy Smith, Ava Amsden, Gabbi Ceballos, Makenna Dominguez | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Annaleigh Bruser | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jazmin Ferguson, Kelsey Major | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sariyah Bailey, Sophine Kevorkian, Gabbi Ceballos, Amy Smith, Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Soccer Grabs 3-2 Win Over Auburn in First Round of SEC Tournament
November 2, 2025
Soccer Grabs 3-2 Win Over Auburn in First Round of SEC Tournament
Soccer To Face Auburn In First Round of SEC Tournament on Sunday
November 1, 2025
Soccer To Face Auburn In First Round of SEC Tournament on Sunday
Five Soccer Tigers Earn 2025 All-SEC Honors
October 30, 2025
Five Soccer Tigers Earn 2025 All-SEC Honors
Skip To Main Content