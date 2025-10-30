LSU Defeats Langston in Final Exhibition, 121-41

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team provided a stellar defensive effort in their 121-41 victory over Langston Thursday in the final exhibition before the season opener inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers return to action for the regular-season opener against Houston Christian on November 4 inside the Maravich Center at 7 p.m. CT. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the first action of the 2025-26 season. Fans can listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

The Tiger defense flexed its muscles all night long, holding the Langston offense to 15-of-44 (34.1%) from the field and 4-of-20 (20.0%) from behind the three-point line. LSU was able to hold the Lions to under 15 points in each quarter, while its offense put together four quarters of 27-plus points in each period. The LSU defense forced 36 turnovers, while only turning the ball over eight times as an offensive unit.

“Our defense was really good today,” associate head coach Bob Starkey said. “There were some things that we haven’t been doing well. We haven’t been helping and recovering, our rotations have been poor, and we spent a lot of time this week working on that. I felt really good about how our kids responded and played today defensively.”

In the first half, the Tigers dominated early, shooting 23-of-43 (53.5%) from the floor while Langtson shot 33.3 percent. LSU connected on 3-of-8 from three-point range and converted 13-of-22 at the free throw line. The LSU offense improved on its shooting in the second half, connecting on 21-of-32 (65.6%) field goal attempts and 15-of-22 free throws.

Senior Amiya Joyner led the Tigers against Langston, collecting a double-double on the evening with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Joyner went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. Fellow forward Kate Koval shined, recording the other double-double of the game. Koval accounted for 12 points and 11 rebounds in the exhibition game.

“I feel like you have (Amiya Joyner), you have Kate (Koval), you have (Meghan Yarnevich). Those are three physical players that aren’t afraid of contact, and it gives you a presence inside on both ends of the floor,” Starkey said. “I think it’ll make us better. [Amiya Joyner] is incredibly physical, but she also has some finesse to her game. If you watch her finish around the rim, she can bang, bang, bang, and give you a finger roll, a little jump hook, and she’s a great kid. I mean, we’ve really added not just some good players, but we’ve added some good people.

In addition to Joyner, five other Tigers scored in double figures, including freshman guard Bella Hines (14), Koval (12), junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (11), senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson (10), and sophomore guard Jada Richard (10).

“I feel like these two exhibitions definitely showed us the little things that we have to work on,” Koval said. “Obviously, we practice against each other, but going out there and playing against somebody else shows you things. I think we definitely have to work on our defense, our transition defense, and just continue getting that chemistry. I would say more on the defensive end, because I feel like offense is falling pretty good for us, so just focusing on defense, getting stops and learning each other more.”

LSU opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Koval layup. The Tigers and Lions traded blows in the following minutes before the home team went on a 19-2 run to close the first quarter out. LSU would lead the visitors 27-11 at the conclusion of the first period.

Mikaylah Williams and Fulwiley started the second quarter with a quick steal from Williams and a score on the other end for Fulwiley. As a collective, LSU continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, outscoring Langston, 35-7, to finish the first half. LSU’s dominance was complete in the second half by outsourcing the Lions, 59-23.