Cross Country in Knoxville for the SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the first meet of the 2025 postseason as they take on the SEC Cross Country Championships at the Cherokee Farm Cross Country Course in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday.

The men’s SEC title race will begin at 9:08 a.m. CT, while the women’s race is set to go at 9:53 a.m. The conference meet will be televised on the SEC Network starting at 9:00 a.m. CT, and will include live commentary from John Anderson and Carrie Tollefson.

Coming into the season, the SEC’s preseason polls voted on by the league’s head coaches had the LSU women finishing eighth overall with 122 points, while the men were projected to finish 14th with 158 points. At last year’s meet the women finished seventh overall with 213 points and the men finished 14th overall with 396 points.

The women’s team only returns one scorer from last season with senior Ella Chesnut, but is looking the best it has in decades with a nationally ranked squad led by three underclassmen in Yuya Sawada, Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi.

All four women mentioned have gone under the 20-munute barrier in the 6l, while freshmen Micaela Villarreal has gone 20:37.9 in the lone 6k of her collegiate career.

On the men’s side, sophomore Emedy Kiplimo has led the way for LSU in three of their four races this season. Junior Hugh Carlson has led LSU in the other race and will be Kiplimo’s biggest help to both Tigers trying to finish in a high spot.

All-SEC Teams will be announced after the meet’s conclusion. The first team consists of the top-seven finishers, the second team is finishers eight through 14 and the third team will be 15 through 21. The All-Freshman team will consist of the top-seven freshmen finishers from each side.

