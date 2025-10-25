LSU Soccer To Host Florida For Regular Season Finale On Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (9-5-3, 4-2-3 SEC) is set to host Florida (6-5-5, 4-2-3 SEC) for their regular season finale on Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m. CT inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The program is set to honor nine seniors from the class of 2025 prior to the match on Sunday. There will be a free senior-themed t-shirt giveaway to the first 400 fans to arrive. Gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. CT.

The battle between the Tigers and the Gators will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Garrett Walvoord calling the action in Baton Rouge. Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

LSU is 2-21-2 all-time against Florida as they will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday and extend their home record to 6-1-1. The last time the two teams met was in 2023, when Florida came up with the 4-0 victory in Baton Rouge. The last time the Tigers defeated the Gators was in 2021 in Gainesville.

Florida is 11th in the SEC standings with 11 points, followed by two teams with eight points – Auburn and Texas A&M. Wins are worth three points and ties earn a point so those teams will be looking for points Sunday to solidify or lock down a SEC Tournament berth.

The Gators are coming off a scoreless tie against Ole Miss last Sunday and are unbeaten in their last seven matches – the longest league unbeaten streak for the program since 2015. They have tallied draws against No. 15 South Carolina, No. 17 Georgia, Kentucky, No. 4 Tennessee and Ole Miss, while defeating Texas and No. 12 Mississippi State.

Florida owns 25 goals, 23 assists and 194 shots on the year. They sit in the top-10 in the league with their 64 saves.



Last Time On The Pitch



The Tigers added a point to their resume after battling Kentucky to a 1-1 draw last Sunday afternoon at home. With the tie, LSU remained unbeaten and extended their streak to six matches, matching the program record for longest consecutive unbeaten streak in SEC play, which was last accomplished in 2013. The lone goal for LSU on the day came from midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir, who scored on a penalty kick and is now 6/7 in her career from the spot.

The match between the Tigers and the Wildcats was back-and-forth from the start. Both teams looked to create chances, but the Tiger defense dominated a quiet first half, allowing just one shot attempt in the first 45 minutes.

Junior Gabbi Ceballos, freshman Sariyah Bailey and Hermannsdottir all tallied shots in the first half, while junior Ava Galligan got the best look for the Tigers in the 29th minute. The forward dribbled to the right side of the box and fired a shot to the goalie’s right, forcing her to make an outstretched save.

Neither team was able to find the opening goal and the first half ended scoreless at the break in favor of neither team.

It was a little bit of the same back-and-forth to start the second half, with both teams battling to find the back of the net. LSU’s Natalie Dvorakova took a strong chance in the 70th minute that had to be saved by the Kentucky keeper.

It wasn’t until the final five minutes that the action heated up in Baton Rouge.

In the 85th minute, LSU was awarded a penalty kick. Hermannsdottir crossed the ball to Kelsey Major in the center of the box. The charging Major was clipped by a Kentucky defender from behind, forcing the referees to give the Tigers a penalty kick. Hermanndottir stepped up to take the kick for LSU and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner, breaking the scoring drought on the day.

The goal was Hermannsdottir’s seventh straight successful goal from the penalty spot, as well as her sixth goal of the season and 25th of her career. The senior now ranks in the top-10 in most career goals in LSU history, sharing the ninth spot with Melissa Clarke and Roslyn Jones.

Kentucky responded just 23 seconds later. Wildcat midfielder Sydni Fink received a throw-in and dribbled to the right side of the box and sent it to the feet of midfielder Thalia Morisi. Morisi took one touch around the Tiger defender and deposited the ball into the top right corner of the goal, evening the score, 1-1.

The score held for the remaining three minutes of the match, as neither team could find the go-ahead. LSU totaled nine shots over Kentucky’s six, firing five on goal and attempting three corners. Goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian made three saves on the day, bringing her season total to 28 saves and 44 in her career at LSU.

Season Stats

LSU is currently on a 4-0-2 unbeaten streak in SEC play, having not lost in the month of October thus far. One more win would give the team their longest unbeaten streak in conference play in program history.

The Tigers sit in seventh in the league rankings with 15 points after their draw with Kentucky. They are also 5-1-1 whilst playing in Baton Rouge this year as they prepare to conclude regular season action at home on Sunday.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Tigers have recorded wins over South Alabama, FGCU, UC Davis, Utah, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin. Their win over the Badgers was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The Tigers are building momentum at the right time just ahead of postseason play. The Purple & Gold squad is currently receiving votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll, recognizing them as one of the key contenders to keep an eye on across the nation.

LSU ranks in the top-10 in the league in shots and goals for the ninth straight week. They are currently sixth in goals (33) and ninth in shots (224), while also placing in the top-10 in assists (sixth – 26), points (seventh – 92), saves (ninth – 52) and shutouts (ninth – 5).

Forwards Ida Hermannsdottir and Ava Galligan lead the Tigers in goals this year with six each. Hermannsdottir, the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (25), has played and started in all 17 matches this year, generating 28 shots and five assists for the LSU offense.

Galligan has also been crucial to the LSU offense, scoring the game winner in LSU’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin on August 28 to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers.. The junior also leads the Tigers in shots taken this year with 38 in 17 games.

Freshman Sariyah Bailey follows Hermannsdottir and Galligan with five goals in her first season. Bailey has been pivotal on the attack for LSU in her debut season, tallying five assists and 31 shots for the Tigers on top of her goals.

Graduate student Morgan Witz owns three goals herself in her first and final season at LSU. Other goal scorers on the year for LSU include Jazmin Ferguson and Gabbi Ceballos with two plus Sydney Cheesman, Kelsey Major, Senai Rogers, Ryann Denecour and Daniela Hellin all with one.

Makenna Dominguez is another Tiger who has made her presence known on the pitch, tallying three assists to help create offensive moments for her team this year. The midfielder is currently away with the El Salvador Women’s National Team and will return prior to SEC Tournament action.

Goalkeepers Sophine Kevorkian and Audi Scheving have split time in between the posts for LSU this year, both finding their own success. Kevorkian has appeared in 10 matches for the Tigers this year, earning the start in the Tigers last match against Kentucky, and owns a 1.13 goals-against average (GAAVG), 28 saves and three shutouts.

Scheving previously started for LSU against No. 17 Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. She owns 23 saves, two clean sheets and a GAAVG of 0.96 this year for herself.

The LSU backline of Jocelyn Ollivierre, Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman and Kelsey Major have held it down during the last stretch of SEC play for the Tigers, tallying the most minutes of action. Multiple Tigers have surpassed the 1,000 minute mark on the pitch this year, including Ferguson, who leads the way in minutes for LSU with 1,498, as well as Hermannsdottir, Ceballos, Cheesman, Ollivierre, Major and Galligan.

Ferguson, Hermannsdottir, Ollivierre and Major are the only Tigers to earn the start in all 17 matches for LSU thus far.



Next Up

After the conclusion of regular season action on Sunday, the Tigers will wait to see what day they will play in the 2025 SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida, beginning on Sunday, November 1. LSU has already secured their spot in the tournament after their win at Ole Miss.

