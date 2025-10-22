LSU Gold
Men's Golf

LSU Men Jump to No. 2 in Scoreboard National Rankings

NEW YORK – Scoreboard, powered by Clippd, released their second edition of the 2025-26 men’s collegiate golf national rankings on Wednesday afternoon, the LSU men jumped seven spots to No. 2.

The Tigers are scorching hot as they closed the fall season on Monday. At the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, they earned their third team tournament win in a row after opening the season with a third-place finish at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

A win at Fallen Oak marked the seventh in the last 14 tournaments for Head Coach Jake Amos. The field of 14 including five nationally ranked teams and moved their record on the season to 45-2-1.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson earned the first individual win of the year for the Tigers at the tournament, which also moved him up to No. 13 -n the national-individual rankings.

The full list of rankings from this week’s Scoreboard release can be found here.

The Tigers will open up their spring slate on Monday, February 9th, at the Puerto Rico Classic at the Grand Reserve Golf Course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

