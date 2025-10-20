Watch: LSU Baseball at the White House
Related Stories
Kevin Gausman and Paul Gervase are each seeking to become the 19th former LSU Tiger to earn a World Series ring. All of the World Series games will be televised by FOX.
Beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, the 2025 National Champions will walk down Victory Hill, onto North Stadium Drive and into the Maravich Center, and the Ring Ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. CT. All fans are invited to attend the National Champions Ring Ceremony in the Maravich Center free of charge.
The Tigers are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, and they will tour the U.S. Capitol on Monday prior to a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump.