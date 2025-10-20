LSU Gold
Baseball

Watch: LSU Baseball at the White House

Related Stories

Gausman, Gervase Seek to Enhance LSU's World Series Legacy

Kevin Gausman and Paul Gervase are each seeking to become the 19th former LSU Tiger to earn a World Series ring. All of the World Series games will be televised by FOX.
2025 National Championship Ring Ceremony Set for Saturday at the Maravich Center

Beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, the 2025 National Champions will walk down Victory Hill, onto North Stadium Drive and into the Maravich Center, and the Ring Ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. CT. All fans are invited to attend the National Champions Ring Ceremony in the Maravich Center free of charge.
2025 National Champions Scheduled to Visit White House on Monday

The Tigers are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, and they will tour the U.S. Capitol on Monday prior to a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump.