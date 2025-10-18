LSU Gold
Women's Golf

Riley, Svensson Lead LSU In Second Round At Stanford

Elsa Svensson posted an even par round of 71 on Saturday

+0
BATON ROUGE – Taylor Riley continued her strong play on Saturday and Elsa Svensson for the third time in the last two tournaments posted an eagle in a nice round at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

Riley followed up her even par 71 on Friday with a 1-under round of 70, which included three birdies on the afternoon Saturday. She stands at 1-under 141 (71-70) and is T24 entering Sunday’s final round.

Svensson eagled her 10th hole of the day, the par 5 first hole, and added two birdies in an even par round of 71. She is at 2-over for the 36 holes at 2-over 144 (73-71) and in a tie for 39th place, moving up nine spots on the day.

LSU moved up two spots to 12th with a round of 3-over 287. LSU is now at 13-over par 581 (294-287). The Tigers are tied with Northwestern for that spot in the standings.

Host Stanford is a big leader in the tournament at 25-under par 543 with consistent rounds of 271 and 272. Oregon is second at 14-under par 554 with back-to-back rounds of 277.

The individual leader in the tournament is Paula Martin Sampedro at 8-under par 134 (66-68), one shot clear of Meghan Royal of UCLA at 7-under par 135 (70-65).

LSU also counted on the day a 1-over par 72 from Francesca Fiorellini and a 2-over 74 from Josefin Widal.

The final round is set for a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at scoreboard.clippd.com.

Stanford Intercollegiate
Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California
Second Round Team Results (Par 284-568)
1 Stanford – 271-272 – 543 -25
2 Oregon – 277-277 – 554 -14
3 Arizona – 278-285 – 563 -5
T4 Arizona State – 286-278 – 564 -4
T4 UCLA – 285-279 – 564 -4
T4 Pepperdine – 287-277 – 564 -4 –
T7 Colorado – 286-279 – 565 -3
T7 Southern California – 288-277 – 565 -3
9 Iowa State – 287-284 – 571 +3
10 Oklahoma State – 291-287 – 578 +10
11 Texas – 296-284 – 580 +12
T12 LSU – 294-287 – 581 +13
T12 Northwestern – 289-292 – 581 +13
14 Virginia – 292-292 – 584 +16
T15 Tennessee – 299-286 – 585 +17
T15 UC Davis – 292-293 – 585 +17
17 San Jose State – 297-298 – 595 +27
18 Washington – 299-298 – 597 +29
19 San Francisco – 301-294 – 604 +36

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-142)
1 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford – 66-68 – 134 -8
2 Meghan Royal, UCLA – 70-65 – 135 -7
3 Catherine Park, Southern California – 70-66 – 136 -6
T4 Arianna Lau, Northwestern – 67-70 – 137 -5
T4 Pimkwan Chookaew, Iowa State – 68-69 – 137 -5
T4 Megha Ganne, Stanford – 69-68 – 137 -5
T4 Kelly XU, Stanford — 70-67 – 137 -5

LSU Scores
T24 Taylor Riley – 71-70 – 141 -1
T39 Elsa Svensson – 73-71 – 144 +2
T50 Francesca Fiorellini – 75-72 – 147 +5
T70 Josefin Widal – 75-74 – 149 +7
T93 Lucia Iraola – 79-77 – 156 +14

