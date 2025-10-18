Men’s Golf in First After Round One of Play at Fallen Oak

SAUCIER, Miss. – The No. 9 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with a 15-under 273 performance, putting them in first on Saturday at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course.

Top Tiger through a round of play was sophomore Arni Sveinsson in first place. The Icelander went six-under (66) on the day, capped off with three birdies on his final three holes (7-9). He is first so far in birdies heading into Sunday with seven total in 18 holes.

Leading the team before Sveinsson’s final three holes was freshman Dan Hayes, who finished T2 on the day. Hayes has earned back-to-back freshman of the week honors from the SEC and is well on his way to another as he dropped a five-under 67 in round one with an eagle and five birdies.

Rounding out the Tigers in the top 10 was junior Noah McWilliams at T7 with a three-under 69. Senior Matty Dodd-Berry finished the day T20 with a one-under 71 to close out LSU’s top four of the lineup.

THE TIGERS

1. Arni Sveinsson, -6 (66)

T2. Dan Hayes, -5 (67)

T7. Noah McWilliams, -3 (69)

T20. Matty Dodd-Berry, -1 (71)

T28. Jay Mendell, E (72)

T75. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +5 (77)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. LSU, -15 (273)

2. Ole Miss, -10 (278)

3. Alabama, -9 (279)

4. Georgia, -7 (281)

5. Arkansas, -6 (282)

6. Chattanooga, -5 (283)

7. Illinois, -4 (284)

8. Tennessee, -1 (287)

9. UNLV, +2 (290)

10. Wisconsin, +3 (291)

T11. Iowa, +4 (292)

T11. South Carolina, +4 (292)

T13. Southern Miss, +6 (294)

T13. Mississippi State, +6 (294)

