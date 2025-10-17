BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Baseball team will participate in the Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention on Saturday morning.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, located at 6400 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walks raise awareness, offer support, honor and remember loved ones, and fund critical efforts to protect mental health and prevent suicide.

Community service is a cornerstone of the LSU Baseball program, which will participate in the walk for suicide prevention for the second straight year.

The Tigers also regularly visit the Miracle League of Baton Rouge, where children with any type of disability or special needs are given the opportunity to play baseball as part of a team and an organized league.

LSU outfielder Chris Stanfield was the recipient in June of the inaugural Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, which honors collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

Stanfield launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League of Baton Rouge for every game he has an extra-base hit or stolen base. He has been an active supporter of the Miracle League organization since he was an eighth-grader in his hometown of Tallahassee, Fla.