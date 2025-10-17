Taylor Riley Opens Stanford Tournament With Even Par 71

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior golfer Taylor Riley continued her good pay in the fall season with an even par round of 71 in the opening 18 holes of the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, California.

Riley has gone 9-under par in her last six rounds combined and had a solid opening day with two birdies in her even par round.

As play finished late Friday (Baton Rouge time) Riley, from San Diego, is in a tie for 22nd in the field of 100 golfers at even par. She is five strokes behind leader Paula Martin Sampedro of Stanford at 5-under par 66.

As a team, the Tigers posted a round of 10-over par 294 and stands in 14th place in the field of 19.

The team leader is the host Cardinal after an opening round of 13-under par 271. They joined Arizona and Oregon as the only teams to post under par team rounds on the opening day.

LSU in the opening 18 holes, also counted a 2-over 73 from Elsa Svensson and 4-over 75s from Josefin Widal and Francesca Fiorellini.

The Tigers will play in the late afternoon Baton Rouge time wave on Saturday. Live scoring is available at scoreboard.clippd.com.

Stanford Intercollegiate

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

First Round Team Results – Par 284

1 Stanford – 271 -13

2 Oregon – 277 -7

3 Arizona – 278 -6

4 UCLA – 285 +1

T5 Arizona State – 286 +2

T5 Colorado – 286 +2

T7 Iowa State – 287 +3

T7 Pepperdine – 287 +3

9 USC – 288 +4

10 Northwestern – 289 +5

11 Oklahoma State – 291 +7

T12 UC Davis – 292 +8

T12 Virginia – 292 +8

14 LSU – 294 +10

15 Texas – 296 +12

16 San Jose State – 297 +13

T17 Washington – 299 +15

T17 Tennessee – 299 +15

19 San Francisco – 310 +26

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71)

T1 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford – 66 -5

T2 Kinsley Ni, Arizona – 67 -4

T2 Meja Ortengren, Stanford – 67 -4

T2 Pimkwan Chookaew, Iowa State – 67 -4

T5 Jasmin Koo, Southern California – 68 -3

T5 Arianna Lau, Northwestern – 68 -3

LSU Scores

T23 Taylor Riley – 71 E

T48 Elsa Svensson – 73 +2

T66 Josefin Widal – 75 +4

T66 Francesca Fiorellini – 75 +4

T91 Lucia Iraola – 79 +8