Cross Country Women Finish Second at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both competed on Friday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at the Watts Cross Country Course.

The women finished second with a point total of 88, placing three Tigers in the top 15. Sophomore Yuya Sawada led the way for LSU on Friday with her sixth-place finish and a huge 6k personal-best time of 19:32.0. Entering this weekend Sawada’s PR was 20:23.5 from last meet out at the FSU Invitational.

The Kenyan duo of Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi were the next two Tigers in the top 15, going 19:56.4 (11th) and 20:00.4 (14th) respectively. Senior Ella Chesnut finished 26th with 20:24.1, while freshman Micaela Villarreal continues to show promise with her 32nd-place finish and a time of 20:37.9.

LSU’s men didn’t tally a score as only four of the five runners were able to finish the race. Hugh Carlson led the men with a 28th-place finish and a time of 23:48.3.

Results – Arturo Barrios Invitational

Women’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. Wake Forest – 78

2. LSU – 88

3. Texas A&M – 113

4. SMU – 185

5. Stephen F. Austin – 198

LSU Women’s 6k Individual Times (points)

6. Yuya Sawada – 19:32.0 (6)

11. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:56.4 (11)

14. Edna Chepkemoi – 20:00.4 (14)

26. Ella Chesnut – 20:24.1 (26)

32. Micaela Villarreal – 20:37.9 (31)

81. Ahry Comer – 21:29.2

131. Svenya Stoyanoff – 22:11.0

151. Taylor Tarpley – 22:20.4

168. Jenna Key – 22:33.2

177. Maddie Gump – 22:40.5

194. Macey Theriot – 22:55.7

198. Anna Pierce – 22:59.1

203. Michelle Daigle – 23:01.9

Men’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. Texas A&M – 51

2. MTSU – 89

3. Stephen F. Austin – 101

4. Ohio State – 111

5. Texas Tech – 185

LSU – NTS

LSU Men’s 8k Individual Times

28. Hugh Carlson – 23:48.3

62. Trenton Sandler – 24:16.5

71. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:19.5

144. Casey Goetschel – 25:05.2

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 31, when the Tigers head to Knoxville, Tenn., for the SEC Championships. The men’s 8k is set to start at 9:00 a.m. CT, while the women’s 6k is set for 9:45 a.m.

