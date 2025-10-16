No. 14/21 LSU S&D Travels to Colorado Springs for Quad-Meet at Air Force

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving program is hitting the road for a quad-meet with Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming at Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 17-18.

The two-day meet is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 17, and continue at noon CT on Saturday, Oct. 18. Live stats of the contest will be available via the MeetMobile app.

Last time in the pool, the No. 14 LSU men’s team placed third in the SMU Classic, while the No. 21 LSU women finished second.

The Tiger men’s squad totaled 240 points and trailed No. 11 Louisville and No. 17 Auburn, while beating out host school SMU and reigning Division II NCAA champions Drury. Junior Jere Hribar tallied two individual victories, the top spots in the 50-free (19.21) and 100-free (42.24), respectively. Junior Jovan Lekic also picked up a victory in the 500-free (4:16.96).

The men’s 200-free relay squad of Hribar, Stepan Goncharov, Albert Bouley, and Simon Meubry also touched the wall first with a time of 1:18.36.

LSU’s women finished second in the meet with 278 points, only behind No. 6 Louisville. The women outscored No. 22 Auburn, SMU, and Drury. Senior Sofia Sartori garnered three individual top spots in the 100-fly (51.89), 200-fly (1:54.73), and a personal best in the 200-back (1:54.22). Sophomore Zoe Carlos-Broc also recorded a personal best in the 200-IM (2:01.08).

Diver Eve Nelson recorded a score of 240.45 on the 3-meter diving and 222.35 on the 1-meter. On the men’s side, Carson Paul posted a score of 351.65 on the 3-meter diving and 322.05 on the 1-meter.

Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming competed against each other earlier this season in Denver for the Front Range Invitational, with both the Air Force men’s and women’s squads placing first in the meet.