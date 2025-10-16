Men’s Golf to Close Fall Season at Fallen Oak Collegiate

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 9 ranked LSU men’s golf team is set to play their fourth and final tournament of the fall season in Saucier, Miss., this weekend at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Southern Miss.

The event is set to be played at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course. The course, designed by Tom Fazio, is characterized by a lush, rolling landscape covered in oak and pine ridges, magnolias, pecan groves, large lakes, winding streams and wetlands.

The Tigers enter this week as one of six ranked teams competing in Saucier, with the Tigers at No. 9 in the national rankings released on Wednesday. Arkansas is the top ranked team in the field at No. 5, while Ole Miss also sits ahead of the Tigers at No. 7.

LSU enters the final fall tournament having won back-to-back tournaments in the Stephens Cup and Bryan Bros Collegiate. They last took the course to close September, winning the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a 35-under performance as a team.

THE LSU LINEUP

Árni Sveinsson | Sophomore | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: 69.00 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 70.00 stroke avg. in 45 rounds

Sveinsson is fresh off of a T11 finished at the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a five-under 208 performance. He finished second at the Stephens Cup prior, earning himself SEC Golfer of the Week honors. He has two top-10 finishes through two tournaments this season and is currently ranked the No. 10 amateur golfer in the world. He entered this season with a lot of deserved preseason hype. Entering the first tournament he was named a Haskins watch list member and a preseason First Team All-American by two media sites. He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25).

Noah McWilliams | Junior | Benton, La.

This season: 68.33 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 72.40 stroke avg. in 45 rounds

McWilliams went 11 under at the Bryan Bros Collegiate to finish T2 last time out, and currently has the best stroke average on the team this season at 68.33. He also finished T3 at the Stephens Cup as he got off to a burning-hot start and cooled off in the final round of stroke play. He averaged 72.48 for 21 rounds with nine rounds of par or under this past season. The junior scored his first-collegiate win in the Bayou City Collegiate at 12-under par 204, against a field of 81 (67-66-71).

Matty Dodd-Berry | Senior | Wirral, England

This season: 70.00 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 71.36 stroke avg. in 33 rounds

Matty is coming off of a one-over 214 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate to finish T37. His best performance of the 2025-26 season came at the Stephens Cup where he went three-under in stroke play to finish T7. He appeared in 24 rounds this past season, averaging 71.88 with nine rounds of par or under. He finished 13th at the SEC Championships at 5-under 205 (67-67-71).

Dan Hayes | Freshman | Manchester, England

This season: 70.00 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 70.00 stroke avg. in 9 rounds

Hayes has had three top-25 finishes through three tournaments played, last going five under to finish T11 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate. He signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. The freshman has an impressive resumé and will look to make an immediate impact in the program. Hayes is currently ranked the No. 3 U21 golfer in Europe with an average of 71.08, and also No. 10 overall in Europe according to European Golf Rankings’ website. Golf Channel tabbed him a preseason All-Freshmen this past week.

Jay Mendell | Junior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 69.50 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 71.58 stroke avg. in 81 rounds

Mendell is coming off one of the best performances of his career, going 11 under to finish T2 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate. He was named All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America after a year in which her stroke average dropped from 72.36 in 2024 to 71.08 in 2025. In 36 rounds this past season, he averaged 71.08 strokes per round with 24 rounds under par. Recorded two top-five finishes last year and is currently ranked at No. 75 as an American amateur.

THE LSU INDIVIDUALS

Hudson Lawson | Freshman | Haleyville, Ala.

This season: 70.83 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 70.83 stroke avg. in 6 rounds

Lawson is coming fresh off a one-under 212 individual performance at the Bryan Bros Collegiate to finish T24. He was the 32nd ranked prospect in his class, and has had a decorated junior career. Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career, and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior. Lawson also earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024. The Alabama native was also the champion of the 2024 AJGA – Visit Tuscaloosa Junior Championship shooting scores 67-66-69.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Ranked: Arkansas [#5], Ole Miss [#7], LSU [#9], Illinois [#18], Tennessee [#19], Alabama [#20]

Unranked: Southern Miss, Georgia, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Chattanooga, Iowa, South Carolina, UNLV

