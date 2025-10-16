LSU Soccer Extends Winning Streak; Moves Past Ole Miss, 4-1

OXFORD, Miss. – The LSU Soccer team (9-5-2, 4-2-2 SEC) took down the Ole Miss Rebels (4-7-2, 0-6-2) by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday night in the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers moved their unbeaten streak to five matches for the first time since 2013, as well as recording their second straight game with four or more goals, a feat they last accomplished in 2021 (a 5-2 win over No. 21 Arizona State on Sept. 5 and a 5-0 victory over UL-Lafayette on Sept. 9).

LSU came out hot to open the match in Oxford, quickly tallying a shot by junior defender Kelsey Major in the opening two minutes. Junior goalkeeper Audur Scheving was first tested in the 21st minute and again in the 29th minute.

The Tigers struck first in the 32nd minute after veteran defender Kelsey Major earned a corner kick for LSU. Senior forward Ida Hermannsdottir sent a perfect ball into the box that found the head of junior Gabbi Ceballos, who perfectly whipped it just over the Ole Miss keeper to give LSU a 1-0 lead. The goal was Ceballos’s second of the year and fourth of her career.

Just two minutes later, Hermannsdottir made another impact off a set piece, this time finding the head of sophomore forward Amy Smith off a corner to give the Tigers the two-goal advantage on the night. It was the first goal of the year for Smith and second assist of the night for Hermannsdottir, moving her total to five on the year.

LSU held Ole Miss to only two shots in the first half to maintain a 2-0 lead after the first 45 minutes in Oxford.

In the second period, the Rebels threatened early with two shots on target in the first 15 minutes, but Scheving was able to handle both attempts. Offensively, LSU was stifled on two attempts in the half. However, in the 65th minute, junior forward Ava Galligan received the ball on the right wing and dribbled to the goal line for a cut-back pass to Hermannsdottir, who would slot it into the bottom right of the net to bolster LSU’s lead to 3-0.

Hermannsdottir tallied a goal of her own after providing the assists for LSU’s first two goals on the night. She now owns five goals this year and 25 in her career. Galligan’s assist on the goal was her second of the year.

While holding a three-goal advantage, a foul in LSU’s box awarded Ole Miss a goal from the penalty spot to alter the scoreline to 3-1. The Rebels continued to gain momentum, but the Tiger defense held firm with two saves in the final 25 minutes.

With the game winding down, LSU kept their foot on the gas. In the 88th minute, freshman Gadea Blanco Gonzalez dribbled down the right-hand side to drop a square ball to Smith in the penalty area to slot one past the goalie, earning her second goal of the night and the first brace of her career, while Blanco Gonzalez tallied her first career assist at LSU.

The match finished 4-1 in favor of the visiting team. LSU outshot Ole Miss 16-10 on the night as well as winning the possession battle 59%-41%.

With the win in Oxford, LSU moves their point total to 14 in SEC play with two matches remaining, which guarantees their spot in the 2025 SEC Tournament as one of the top 12 teams in the conference.

Now, the Tigers will head back to Baton Rouge for their final two home matches of the regular season. LSU will host Kentucky at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 19 for their Greek Night and Pups at the Pitch match before facing Florida in their regular season finale and senior night on Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.