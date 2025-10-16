Cross Country in College Station for Regular Season Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the final regular season meet of the year as they travel to Texas A&M for their annual Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted at Watts Cross Country Course.

Men’s 8K | 8:30 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 6K | 9:00 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information

The fourth and final regular-season meet of the Tiger season is set to start with the men’s 8k at 8:30 a.m. CT on Friday, and will close with the women’s 6k at 9:00 a.m.

It’s been two seasons since the Tigers went to College Station for the Arturo Barrios invite. At that meet in 2023, LSU finished 10th on the women’s side (275 points) and 29th on the men’s side (807 pts).

A total of 38 schools will be competing at this week’s invitational.

The LSU women’s team is fresh off of a win at the Florida State Invitational with 30 pts on September 26th. Edna Chepkemoi and Abigael Chemnagei went 1-2 individually in the 6k with the only sub-20-minute times of 19:56.8 and 19:59.3. Yuya Sawada also finished in the top five with her time of 20:23.5.

On the men’s side, LSU finished fourth with a point total of 131 with two Tigers finishing in the top-10 individually. Emedy Kiplimo finished fifth for the Tigers with his 8k time of 24:32.0, while Hugh Carlson finished 10th with his time of 24:59.1.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.