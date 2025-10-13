LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Watch: Brian Kelly Press Conference (Vanderbilt)

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Live on YouTube Live on Facebook Listen Live Show Schedule +0
Watch: Brian Kelly Press Conference (Vanderbilt)

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Show Home Schedule Roster Follow X Follow Instagram
Download Mobile Apps Coaches Shows Radio Affiliates

Upcoming Schedule

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
at

Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn. (FirstBank Stadium)
11:00 am CT

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
View All

Football Tickets

Single-game tickets for home and away games are currently available for purchase. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.

Find Tickets

Related Stories

LSU Football vs. Texas A&M to Kick Off in Primetime on ABC

LSU Football vs. Texas A&M to Kick Off in Primetime on ABC

Oct. 12 Football National Rankings

Oct. 12 Football National Rankings

Watch: Brian Kelly Postgame Press Conference (vs. South Carolina)

Watch: Brian Kelly Postgame Press Conference (vs. South Carolina)