Volleyball Battles No. 3 Kentucky in Hard-Fought Setback

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a spirited effort on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU battled but ultimately fell to No. 3 Kentucky, 3-0 (22-25, 18-25, 23-25).

Despite the sweep, LSU (9-8, 2-4 SEC) showed resilience on the defensive front, registering 10 blocks — their seventh match this season with double-digit stuffs — and totaling 49 digs to hold one of the nation’s most prolific offenses to a .211 hitting percentage.

As a team, the Tigers totaled 36 kills on a .167 hitting percentage while Kentucky (12-2, 5-0 SEC) posted 47 kills and five aces to secure the win. The Tigers threatened late in both the first and third sets, pushing the Wildcats to the brink before narrowly falling 22-25 and 23-25.

LSU’s offense found its rhythm behind outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who bounced back with a match-high 20 kills. Robinson added seven digs and a block, and with 1,172 career kills, is now tied with Regan Hood for No. 5 all-time in the rally scoring era. Middle blocker Jessica Jones anchored the frontline defensively with a match-leading five blocks while chipping in seven kills. Fellow middle Angelina Lee added four blocks — including two solos — and contributed three kills of her own.

Right side Ana Tevdoradze delivered with a career-best four blocks and added two kills and LSU’s lone service ace of the afternoon. Setter Lauren Brooker steered the attack with 25 assists and narrowly missed a double-double with nine digs and two blocks. On the back line, defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff paced the squad with 10 digs.

Set 1

LSU led 9-5 early behind a 3-0 run, and although Kentucky took its first lead at 12-11, the Tigers were on top 15-14 at the media timeout. LSU pushed its lead back to three at 18-15, but Kentucky charged back, taking a 20-19 lead and winning the opening set, 25-22.

Set 2

Kentucky held a 15-12 advantage at the media timeout, and LSU called its first timeout trailing 20-15. The Wildcats took the set 25-18, closing the frame on a 4-0 run.

Set 3

LSU and Kentucky traded blows early in the match, totaling 11 ties and five lead changes before the media timeout that had the Wildcats on top, 15-13. The Tigers rattled off a 6-2 run, highlighted by a 3-0 burst to take a 19-17 lead, forcing UK to call a timeout. Kentucky knotted the score at 19 and again at 23 before taking the lead and winning the set 25-23. The Wildcats ended the set with another 4-0 burst.

Up Next

LSU will hit the road for matches at Vanderbilt on Oct. 17 and at No. 25 Missouri on Oct. 19.

