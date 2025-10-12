LSU Basketball On Court Monday For 4 PM Open Practice At PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will conduct an open practice Monday (Oct. 13) from 4-6 p.m. on the main floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

There will be free pizza for the first 200 fans at the event.

The Tigers are preparing for their 2025-26 season which features one exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 26 at UCF before opening the regular season on Nov. 5 at the Maravich Center against Tarleton State.

The Tigers are near the halfway point of their 30 practices in 42 days prior to the season opener as Monday’s open practice will be the 14th of the allowable 30 team sessions.

LSU will play five home games in the first 17 days, including a game on Friday, Nov. 21, on the eve of the Western Kentucky-LSU football game in Tiger Stadium.

Fans coming to the open practice are asked to park in lot 108 on Skip Bertman Drive and enter through the doors on the lower south side of the Maravich Center.

Information on season tickets for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.