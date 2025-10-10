Volleyball Falls at Alabama, 3-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU fell to Alabama in straight sets, 17-25, 17-25, 18-25 on Friday night in Foster Auditorium.

LSU (9-7, 2-3 SEC) could not get its offense going as it hit .023 on the night with 21 kills, had five aces and three blocks, while Alabama (9-6, 1-4 SEC) hit .309 on 42 kills with six aces and eight blocks in its first league win this season.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones paced the Tigers with seven kills on 16 errorless swings with a .438 hitting percentage and had one block. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with six kills, had a career-high four aces, and a team-high 10 digs on the night. Middle blocker Angelina Lee had five kills and added two blocks. Setter Takyla Brown led the offense with 13 assists and added seven digs and one block.

Set 1

LSU led 7-4 early, but a 6-0 run gave Alabama a 14-10 lead, and the Tigers used both of their timeout down 17-11. The Crimson Tide led 18-11 before calling a timeout with the Tigers on a 5-1 run, highlighted by three unanswered points to cut the deficit to 19-16, but Alabama responded by scoring six of the final seven points to win the opening set 25-17.

Set 2

An Alabama 6-1 burst gave the Tide an early 9-5 margin that encouraged a Tiger timeout. LSU called another timeout trailing 18-9, but Alabama’s run continued to roll as it took a 2-0 match lead with another 25-17 victory.

Set 3

LSU was behind 15-10 at the media timeout with Alabama on a 3-0 run, and the Tigers burned their final timeout with the Tide on top 19-12. LSU pulled within four points at 20-16 with a 4-0, featuring two aces by Robinson, but Alabama secured the sweep by winning the final set 25-18.

Up Next

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to face No. 3 Kentucky at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 12. The match will be televised on ESPN.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.