Soccer Hosts Texas A&M for Friday Night SEC Matchup 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (7-5-2, 2-2-2 SEC) is set to host Texas A&M (4-5-4, 1-4-1 SEC) on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m. CT inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers will honor both pediatric cancer and mental health awareness at the match on Friday. Admission to the game is free and gates are set to open at 6 p.m. CT with a custom LSU Soccer cowboy hat giveaway to the first 500 fans.

The battle between the Tigers and the Aggies will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Garrett Walvoord and Sara Pollock Dickson calling the action live from Baton Rouge. Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

LSU is 0-12-4 all-time against Texas A&M, having never beat the Aggies since their first meeting came in 2009 at the NCAA Tournament second round. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw with A&M advancing on penalty kicks in the inaugural matchup. Recently, the teams have played to draws each of the last three seasons, including a 2-2 battle at Ellis Field in both 2022 and 2024 and a scoreless 0-0 draw in Baton Rouge in 2023.

Texas A&M is 1-4-1 throughout conference play in 2025 and currently sit 13th in the league standings. They are unbeaten in their last two matches, with a 1-0 victory over Texas and a 0-0 draw at Oklahoma. The Aggies’ defense held the Longhorns and Sooners to just five shots-on-goal combined.



Trinity Buchanan leads the Aggies with four goals, and she has added two assists for a total of 10 points. Leah Diaz also has 10 points with three goals and four assists. Kaylee Noble has nine points on three goals and three assists.

The Aggies have tallied 194 shots (7th in SEC), 14 goals, 19 assists and 39 saves (T-6th in SEC). They have four shutouts on the year and have only allowed 12 goals from their opponents thus far.

Last Time On The Pitch



The Tigers battled it out to a 1-1 draw against No. 17 Georgia last Sunday night inside Turner Soccer Complex. LSU has not lost in Athens since 2016 as they took home a point.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring on the day in the 75th minute when Kierra Staude’s powerful shot from the top of the box landed in the bottom right corner to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Only three minutes later, Georgia’s Maddy Herniter was sent off due to receiving a second yellow card, forcing the hosts to see out the final 12 minutes with only ten players. The equalizer came on the ensuing free kick, with the ball floated into the box and eventually finding its way into the back of the net for LSU via an own goal.

The first half was a quiet one, with neither team able to break through the other’s tough defense. Heavy rain rolled into the area around 20 minutes into the match, which only added to the difficulty of moving the ball. Neither team registered a shot on target in the first half nor created any real chances on frame, which meant the first 45 minutes ended in a 0-0 scoreline.

The second half began with the rain still pouring in, limiting the quality of chances created by either team. LSU’s best look of the game thus far came in the 61st minute as forward Ava Galligan broke free on the counter attack and into the box, beat her defender and had her cross to the back post collected by the Georgia goalkeeper.

The action ramped up in the final 20 minutes of play. LSU’s Audur Scheving registered her first save of the night in the 74th minute as she dove to her right to parry away a strong shot from a Georgia defender. Only one minute later, however, the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead. Staude received the ball at the top of the box, took a touch into the box and ripped a powerful shot with her left foot across goal and into the bottom right corner.

The Tigers pushed for an equalizer. Galligan tested the goalkeeper in the 76th minute with a shot from eight yards out that forced Hannah Folliard to register her first save of the night, while Sariyah Bailey also took her fair share at testing the Georgia keeper.

The match took a turn when Georgia had a player sent off. The Tigers launched a counter attack from their own box, with midfielder Ida Hermansdottir leading the charge. Hermansdottir was fouled at midfield by Herniter, who received a second yellow card for the foul and was sent off as a result.

Only ten seconds after play resumed, LSU found the equalizer. A ball was lobbed into the box from the free kick, and after a few back and forth headers, the ball eventually did spill into the goal off the head of a Georgia defender to make it 1-1 on the night.

The final 12 minutes of the match saw neither team able to find a game winner despite a strong effort from LSU. The match ended in a 1-1 draw as it was an even battle in Athens on Sunday night. Both teams registered nine shots and one save each, while Georgia had more corner kicks.

Season Stats

LSU is on a 2-0-1 unbeaten streak and is looking to earn another three points on Friday night. The Tigers have seven wins on their resume this year, most recently taking down Missouri in their last home game. The Tigers are 4-1-0 at home this year as they get ready to welcome Texas A&M tomorrow night.



Throughout the season, the Tigers have recorded wins over South Alabama, FGCU, UC Davis, Utah, Missouri, Auburn and a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin. Their win over the Badgers was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The Tigers previously notched votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll in the week five poll as they continue to fight for a spot in the national rankings.

LSU currently sits ninth in the SEC, placing in the top-10 in the league in three categories: goals (24), shots (184), saves (41), goals allowed (15) and shutouts (5) entering tomorrow’s match.

Junior forward Ava Galligan is the Tigers leading scorer with six on the year thus far, which places her amongst the top-10 leading scorers in the SEC (T-10). Galligan scored the game winner in LSU’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers and gave the Tigers the go-ahead goal over Auburn to help secure the win.

Galligan also leads the Tigers in shots taken this year with 34. She’s appeared in all 14 matches for LSU thus far, earning the start in 10 of those, and totaling 923 minutes.

Hermannsdottir, the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (23), follows Galligan with four goals on the year. The senior has played and started in all 14 matches for LSU this year, tallying 22 shots and four assists.

Graduate student Morgan Witz and freshman Sariyah Bailey have both been pivotal to the Tigers attacking unit as well, both with three goals, respectively. Witz has taken 20 shot attempts, while Bailey has also been outstanding for LSU in her debut season, tallying four assists and 22 shots.

Other goal scorers on the year for LSU include Jazmin Ferguson, Kelsey Major, Gabbi Ceballos, Senai Rogers and Ryann Denecour, all with one each.

Graduate transfer Makenna Dominguez is another Tiger who has made her presence known on the pitch, tallying three assists to help create offensive moments for her team this year.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian started in the first seven matches in between the posts for LSU and most recently earned the start in the Tigers matches against Auburn and Missouri. She owns a 1.15 goals-against average (GAA), 25 saves and three shutouts for LSU this year.

Audur Scheving, the junior keeper from Iceland, has also earned two clean sheets for LSU in between the posts. She started in LSU’s last match at No. 17 Georgia and owns 15 saves and a GAAVG of 0.94.

There are multiple Tigers to break the 1,000 minute mark on the pitch this year, including center back and captain Jazmin Ferguson, who leads the way in minutes for LSU with 1,234. Hermannsdottir has tallied 1,025 minutes, while Gabbi Ceballos has 1,058, and Sydney Cheesman and Jocelyn Ollivierre have both played 1,063 minutes.

Ferguson, Hermannsdottir, Ollivierre and Kelsey Major are the only other Tigers to earn the start in all 14 matches for LSU thus far.

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge that kicked off on September 18 against Alabama, followed by matches against Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

The team’s “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the program’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

The Tigers 2025 non-conference schedule was built to prepare them for the challenges of the SEC as they continue their conference stretch. The squad went 5-3 in non-conference play, facing tough opponents such as 2024 national semifinalists Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah.

LSU will conclude the regular season in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate kicked off against Auburn last week, followed by a broadcast match against Missouri and will conclude with Ole Miss on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.