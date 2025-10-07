LSU Golfer Svensson Posts Career Best Collegiate Finish (T2) At Medinah

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Elsa Svensson posted the best tournament finish of her college career on Tuesday, finishing in a tie for second at the Illini Women’s Invitational at historic Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.

Svensson closed the tournament in strong fashion with a 4-under par round of 68 that ended in the shotgun start with an eagle two on the par 4, 344-yard, fourth hole.

Svensson had four birdies and the eagle in the round as she posted three consecutive under par rounds of 70-69-68 on the par 72, 6,166-yard layout to finish at 9-under par 207. She was three shots out of the individual title won by Mila Jurine of UCF at 12-under par 204.

LSU’s other senior in the lineup, Taylor Riley, had a second under par round of 1-under 71 in the final round to finish in T11 at 5-under par 211. Riley had rounds of 68-72-71.

As a team in its third event of the fall, the Tigers finished in eighth place at 6-under par 858 after a final round of 2-over par 290. LSU had rounds of 288-280-290 in the 54-hole event.

UCF went pretty much wire-to-wire to win the team title at 32-under par 832 with rounds of 279-273-280. The Knights won by 18-shots over SMU at 850, 14-under par. Auburn was one more shot back at 13-under 851.

The Tigers also counted on the final day a 3-over 75 from Rocio Tejedo and a 4-over par 76 from Ryleigh Knaub. Individual player Lucia Iraola, making her collegiate debut for LSU, shot a 1-over 73 and finished the 54 holes at even par 216 (72-71-73).

LSU finished T3 in the 15-team field in par 4 scorings at 4.03 and T7 in birdies at 42.

Svensson tied for the lead in the field in par 4 scoring at 3.80.

LSU will close out its fall portion of the 2025-26 wraparound schedule Oct. 17-19 at the Stanford Intercollegiate in Palo Alto, California.

Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah

Medinah Country Club – Medinah, Illinois

Final Team Results – Par 288-864

1 UCF – 279-273-280 – 832 -32

2 SMU – 291-277-282 – 850 -14

3 Auburn – 284-278-289 – 851 -13

4 Illinois – 277-281-294 – 852 -12

5 Indiana – 285-280-288 – -853 -11

T6 Alabama – 291-286-280 – 857 -7

T6 Michigan – 290-284-283 – 857 -7

8 LSU – 288-280-290 – 858 -6

T9 Minnesota – 291-283-291 – 865 +1

T9 Texas Tech – 285-284-296 – 865 +1

T9 Charleston – 284-287-294 – 865 +1

12 Wisconsin – 288-287-294 – 869 +5

13 Augusta – 292-293-298 – 883 +19

14 San Jose State – 295-294-301 – 890 +26

15 Illinois State – NA

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Mila Jurine, UCF – 70-68-66 – 204 -12

T2 Elsa Svensson, LSU – 70-69-68 – 207 -9

T2 Balma Davalos, Auburn – 67-68-72 – 207 -9

T2 Molly Smith, UCF – 68-70-69 – 207 -9

5 Maddie May, Indiana – 70-68-70 – 208 -8

LSU Scores

T2 Elsa Svensson – 70-69-68 – 207 -9

T11 Taylor Riley – 68-72-71 – 211 -5

T37 Lucia Iraola – 72-71-73 – 216 E

56 Rocio Tejedo – 74-72-75 – 221 +5

T57 Josefin Widal – 76-68-78 – 222 +6

T62 Ryleigh Knaub – 76-71-76 – 223 +7