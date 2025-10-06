LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Tiger Basketball Team To Hold Open Practice On Monday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m.

+0
Tiger Basketball Team To Hold Open Practice On Monday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will conduct an open practice on Monday, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m. on the main floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

There will be free pizza for the first 200 fans at the event.

The Tigers are preparing for their 2025-26 season which features one exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 26 at UCF before opening the regular season on Nov. 5 at the Maravich Center against Tarleton State.

LSU will play five home games in the first 17 days, including a game on Friday, Nov. 21, on the eve of the Western Kentucky-LSU football game in Tiger Stadium.

Fans coming to the open practice are asked to park in lot 108 on Skip Bertman Drive and enter through the doors on the lower south side of the Maravich Center.

Information on season tickets for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

Related Stories

ESPN, SEC Finalize Dates, Times, Networks For LSU Basketball

ESPN, SEC Finalize Dates, Times, Networks For LSU Basketball

Jalen Reed, Dedan Thomas Jr., Marquel Sutton Headed to SEC Basketball Tipoff '26 With Coach McMahon

Jalen Reed, Dedan Thomas Jr., Marquel Sutton Headed to SEC Basketball Tipoff '26 With Coach McMahon

October 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

October 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month