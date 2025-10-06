Robinson Earns Second SEC Offensive Player of the Week Accolade This Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, Jurnee Robinson has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after turning in arguably one of the best weekends for a player in program history.

Robinson, who shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week title with Oklahoma’s Alexis Shelton, is the first LSU Tiger in program history to record consecutive 30-kill matches. Robinson now has five career SEC weekly accolades.

Robinson put together a dominant weekend, averaging 7.30 points and 6.70 kills per set on a .338 hitting percentage over 10 sets. She totaled 67 kills and led LSU with 10 blocks. Robinson posted 33 kills on a .375 clip against No. 20 Tennessee before delivering a career-high 34 kills on a .307 hitting percentage, a career-best seven blocks (two solo), and 12 digs in the upset over No. 23 Florida. Her 34 kills in a five-set match rank No. 3 all-time in LSU history, and she has seven double-doubles this season.

Robinson leads the SEC in both points (5.66) and kills (5.12) per set, total points (328.5), and total kills (297), all of which rank inside the top ten of Division I volleyball. The junior from South Carolina is LSU’s all-time leader in career averages with 5.12 points and 4.55 kills per set. She currently has 1,146 career kills, ranking No. 16 all-time in program history and No. 6 in the rally-scoring era.

